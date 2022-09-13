Fireaway pizza opens in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

London-based pizza takeaway chain Fireaway opened its doors for the first time in Aberdeen today.

Located on Greenfern Road, the newest Fireaway outlet is the seventh branch in Scotland.

Originally launched in London in 2016, the chain has over 120 stores in the UK and Amsterdam.

It also won a Rising Star Pizza Chain of the Year at the Papa Awards in 2021.

Founder Mario Aleppo said they are always wanting to try something new.

Mr Aleppo said: “We like to innovate and have also introduced the full range of gluten-free and vegan options to ensure there is something for everyone.”