Queen’s funeral: What will the weather be like on the bank holiday?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It is forecast to be a dry day with the sun shining down on some areas of the north and north-east for the Queen’s funeral.

After a 500-mile journey from Balmoral to Buckingham Palace, the Queen’s funeral will take place on Monday September 19 at Westminster Abbey.

The King has approved a bank holiday on this day which means schools, public services, most businesses and many shops will be closed.

The Met Office has predicted it will be a dry day across the region and in London, with some areas experiencing sunny spells.

Dry in north-east

In Aberdeen, the day will remain dry but cloudy throughout, reaching temperatures of around 14C.

The weather will be similar at Balmoral, remaining partly cloudy and again reaching temperatures of around 14C.

Fettercairn Church will live stream the funeral for anyone who wishes to watch the event. Much like the rest of Aberdeenshire, the area will be cloudy reaching highs of 15C.

Elgin is predicted to remain overcast with some sunny intervals towards the evening, reaching highs of 15C.

Overcast in north

In Inverness, the day will start off clear and change to cloudy in the evening. Throughout, the day will reach highs of 15C.

In Thurso, it is predicted the day will remain overcast throughout with temperatures of around 14C.

Meanwhile, in Fort William, the day will be clear with some sun shining down until around 4pm with temperatures reaching 15C.

Sunny in London

In London where the funeral will take place the day will remain sunny reaching highs of around 17C. However, by nighttime, it is predicted the weather may turn cloudy.