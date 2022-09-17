Sportschellenge event boosts North-east charities to tune of £75,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Sportschellenge event boosts North-east charities to tune of £75,000

By Chris Cromar
September 17, 2022, 4:30 pm Updated: September 17, 2022, 4:35 pm
Over 55 teams competed at this year's event. Supplied by Big Partnership.
Over 55 teams competed at this year's event. Supplied by Big Partnership.

Sportschallenge’s fundraising dinner that took place in Aberdeen earlier this week has raised £75,000 for five local charities.

The funds will be split between the event’s long-term beneficiaries, Children’s Aid (Scotland) and Maggie’s Aberdeen.

As well as these, three other local causes will also benefit, including Aberdeen Sands, Home-Start Aberdeen and Living Well Cafe respectively.

Prior to this week’s event, Sportschallenge last took place in 2019. Supplied by Big Partnership.

Thursday night’s event was sponsored by Piper Sandler, with support from CNR International, and attracted over 55 teams of ten players from businesses across the region.

Off since 2019 due to Covid

Each of the teams battled it out over five rounds of sports trivia in the Question of Sport style quiz, which was hosted by sports personalities and former Scotland football players Alan McInally and Andy Walker at Aberdeen’s P&J Live.

P&J Live at the city's new exhibition centre, Teca. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media.
The event took place at P&J Live in Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.

In wake of the Queen’s death, organisers of the event considered cancelling it, but with it it being off since 2019 due to Covid-19, they decided to carry on.

On the night, Sportschallenge trustee, Barry Duncan, led a moment of silence to pay guests’ respects to Her Majesty.

‘It is a privilege to contribute to local organisations’

Sportschallenge trustee and managing director of Piper Sandler, Nick Dalgarno said: “The success of the event and the generosity of our guests mean that we have yet again been able to support the same number of charities as we did in 2019, which is testament to the loyalty extended to us by the business community.

Sportschallenge trustee and managing director of Piper Sandler, Nick Dalgarno. Supplied by Big Partnership.

“It is a privilege to be able to contribute to local organisations who care for those in every stage of life from pregnancy, through childhood and parenthood, right up to those in their twilight years.”

‘Like to express our attitude to all those who took part’

Centre fundraising manager at Maggie’s Aberdeen, Richard Stewart addeed: “Fundraising events like Sportschallenge play an essential role in allowing us to fund our unique programme of support to people across the North-east facing the challenges of cancer.

The Maggie's centre in Aberdeen.
The Maggie's Centre is one of five local charities that will benefit from the funding.

“We would once again like to express our gratitude to all those who took part in the event. As we are solely funded through voluntary donations and community support, benefiting from events such as this means we can continue to do what we do best, providing care and support to those who need it most.”

