Sportschellenge event boosts North-east charities to tune of £75,000

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sportschallenge’s fundraising dinner that took place in Aberdeen earlier this week has raised £75,000 for five local charities.

The funds will be split between the event’s long-term beneficiaries, Children’s Aid (Scotland) and Maggie’s Aberdeen.

As well as these, three other local causes will also benefit, including Aberdeen Sands, Home-Start Aberdeen and Living Well Cafe respectively.

Thursday night’s event was sponsored by Piper Sandler, with support from CNR International, and attracted over 55 teams of ten players from businesses across the region.

Off since 2019 due to Covid

Each of the teams battled it out over five rounds of sports trivia in the Question of Sport style quiz, which was hosted by sports personalities and former Scotland football players Alan McInally and Andy Walker at Aberdeen’s P&J Live.

In wake of the Queen’s death, organisers of the event considered cancelling it, but with it it being off since 2019 due to Covid-19, they decided to carry on.

On the night, Sportschallenge trustee, Barry Duncan, led a moment of silence to pay guests’ respects to Her Majesty.

‘It is a privilege to contribute to local organisations’

Sportschallenge trustee and managing director of Piper Sandler, Nick Dalgarno said: “The success of the event and the generosity of our guests mean that we have yet again been able to support the same number of charities as we did in 2019, which is testament to the loyalty extended to us by the business community.

“It is a privilege to be able to contribute to local organisations who care for those in every stage of life from pregnancy, through childhood and parenthood, right up to those in their twilight years.”

‘Like to express our attitude to all those who took part’

Centre fundraising manager at Maggie’s Aberdeen, Richard Stewart addeed: “Fundraising events like Sportschallenge play an essential role in allowing us to fund our unique programme of support to people across the North-east facing the challenges of cancer.

“We would once again like to express our gratitude to all those who took part in the event. As we are solely funded through voluntary donations and community support, benefiting from events such as this means we can continue to do what we do best, providing care and support to those who need it most.”