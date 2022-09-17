Scottish Cup: Deveronvale impress but slip to defeat against East Kilbride

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Scottish Cup: Deveronvale impress but slip to defeat against East Kilbride

By Callum Law
September 17, 2022, 4:56 pm
Deveronvale's Harry Noble, right, battles with Reece McGuire of East Kilbride
Deveronvale's Harry Noble, right, battles with Reece McGuire of East Kilbride

Deveronvale pushed East Kilbride all the way but fell to a 4-2 defeat in round one of the Scottish Cup.

In a pulsating first round encounter at Princess Royal Park the Banffers – who are 15th in the Breedon Highland League – were a credit to the division against the side sitting second in the Lowland League.

Joao Vitoria gave Kilby an early lead but Innes McKay levelled for Vale. Ronan Hughes’ counter and Reece McGuire’s strike put the visitors 3-1 up, but Dane Ballard’s penalty gave the hosts hope.

But McGuire’s second four minutes into stoppage time secured East Kilbride’s place in round two.

Early opener

The visitors started purposefully with Joao Vitoria causing problems on the left flank.

East Kilbride took the lead in the seventh minute although there was an element of good fortune involved.

The ball broke off Ben Allan in midfield for Vitoria, who slipped in Cameron Elliott and his finish from 14 yards was excellent.

Kilby had a decent spell after that and Reece McGuire perhaps should have added a second on 17 minutes but lobbed on to the roof of the net from Ronan Hughes’ through ball.

Deveronvale grew into the contest and their wingers, Horace Ormsby and Matt Jamieson, were a constant menace throughout the contest.

In the 20th minute Ormsby drilled a shot wide after Max Stewart knocked down Robbie Allan’s delivery.

Deveronvale goalkeeper Sean McIntosh, in yellow, makes a save against East Kilbride

At the other Banffers skipper Harry Noble made a superb sliding challenge to deny Elliott a second.

But Vale came again with Noble’s free-kick from the left glanced on by Ormsby for Dane Ballard.

The striker’s return header set-up Ormsby for a volley from 17 yards which was inches wide of the target.

On 37 minutes the Highland League side equalised. Stewart’s free-kick deflected off Kilby’s wall and McKay rose above goalkeeper Curtis Lyle to head into the unguarded net.

Before the first half was over Deveronvale goalkeeper Sean McIntosh parried Vitoria’s strike from Neil McLaughlin’s corner.

Tie in the balance

Five minutes into the second half Vale twice came close.

Jamieson jinked in from the left and his shot from 20 yards was turned behind by Lyle at full stretch.

From the corner that followed the home side kept the pressure on and Noble’s cross from the left was blasted over by Sam Bashua at the back post.

At the other end the influential McLaughlin slipped in Hughes, but McIntosh blocked the shot with his legs.

Unfortunately for Deveronvale they conceded after an hour. Elliott got in behind the defence and after evading several challenges the striker eventually teed up Hughes to slam the ball into the net from 12 yards.

Three minutes later East Kilbride should have netted a third but McIntosh made a magnificent double save to thwart McGuire and sub Daniel McManus.

Innes McKay celebrates scoring for Deveronvale against East Kilbride

With 20 minutes remaining Deveronvale’s chances were handed a boost when Logan Dunachie, who had been booked in the first half for scything down Ballard, was given a second yellow card by referee Gordon Seago for dissent.

The Banffers were pushing more bodies forward but in the 82nd minute they were hit with a sucker-punch.

McGuire broke away from McKay and Jayden Bradford before placing a right-foot shot into the bottom left corner.

But plucky Vale weren’t done, two minutes after conceding Jonathan Page pulled down McKay at a corner.

Ref Seago pointed to the spot and Ballard drilled the penalty down the middle to make it 3-2.

It was backs to the wall for Kilby as they tried to hang on. In the 90th minute Jamieson’s volley hit Ballard but looped just over the crossbar.

Deveronvale kept pushing but in the fourth minute of stoppage time Elliott set up McGuire on the break and his finish from 10 yards made it 4-2.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Highland League

Deveronvale's Harry Noble, right, battles with Reece McGuire of East Kilbride
Allan Hale says Huntly were taught a lesson by Pollok
Deveronvale's Harry Noble, right, battles with Reece McGuire of East Kilbride
Lossiemouth aim to end Scottish Cup wait against Buckie
Deveronvale's Harry Noble, right, battles with Reece McGuire of East Kilbride
Craig Stewart hopes Deveronvale can take Scottish Cup scalp
Deveronvale's Harry Noble, right, battles with Reece McGuire of East Kilbride
Formartine aim for Scottish Cup progression five years after last meeting with East Stirlingshire
Deveronvale's Harry Noble, right, battles with Reece McGuire of East Kilbride
Brora Rangers knocked out of Scottish Cup by Open Goal Broomhill after extra time
Deveronvale's Harry Noble, right, battles with Reece McGuire of East Kilbride
Scottish Cup: Highland League Huntly routed by Pollok
Deveronvale's Harry Noble, right, battles with Reece McGuire of East Kilbride
WATCH: Our Highland League Weekly Scottish Cup preview special with ex-Wick Academy and Fraserburgh…
0
Deveronvale's Harry Noble, right, battles with Reece McGuire of East Kilbride
Highland League clubs voted against five subs before season started - but league president…
0
Scottish Cup
Banks o' Dee's Neil hoping for more Gauld-en Scottish Cup moments
Huntly Clachnacuddin
Huntly's Andy Hunter looks for Scottish Cup tonic; Brora make the trip to Broomhill

More from Press and Journal

Chocolate peanut butter cookies.
Sweet treats: Make these easy 9 step chocolate peanut butter cookies
Deveronvale's Harry Noble, right, battles with Reece McGuire of East Kilbride
'What a lovely thing to have' - Glenurquhart pupils will treasure their Jubilee forester…
0
Deveronvale's Harry Noble, right, battles with Reece McGuire of East Kilbride
ANALYSIS: VAR coming to the Premiership soon but too late for Aberdeen after wrong…
0
Deveronvale's Harry Noble, right, battles with Reece McGuire of East Kilbride
Video: Walk your way to wellbeing with new take on football
0
Deveronvale's Harry Noble, right, battles with Reece McGuire of East Kilbride
The Dipping Lugger in Ullapool offers a Highland experience like no other
0
Deveronvale's Harry Noble, right, battles with Reece McGuire of East Kilbride
The Pitstop in Aberdeenshire gets tartan facelift - here's what we thought of its…
0

Editor's Picks