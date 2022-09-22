MAIB report examining creel boat belonging to Joe Masson identified safety issues relating to locator beacon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

MAIB report examining creel boat belonging to Joe Masson identified safety issues relating to locator beacon

By Lottie Hood
September 22, 2022, 11:44 am Updated: September 22, 2022, 3:00 pm
A report investigating the fatality involving fisherman Joe Masson has been published. Supplied by Marine Accident Investigation Branch.
A report investigating the fatality involving fisherman Joe Masson has been published. Supplied by Marine Accident Investigation Branch.

An investigation into the capsize of the creel boat belonging to a fisherman lost at sea at Cairnbulg has been published.

Marine Accident Investigations Branch (MAIB) launched the investigation in October last year after the capsize resulted in the fatality of Mr Masson, near Fraserburgh.

The report identified several key safety issues relating to a safety beacon.

A huge air, land and sea search was launched on October 16, 2021, after the coastguard was informed the creel fishing boat Goodway FR23 was late in returning to port.

A huge search was carried out in search of Mr Masson. Picture by Kenny Elrick

Mr Masson, the skipper of the vessel, was last seen leaving Cairnbulg Harbour at about 1pm earlier that day.

The upturned hull of the blue vessel was later located that evening but Mr Masson was not found.

It is presumed that the 73-year-old fell overboard and died while trying to free creels that had become fast in rocks on the seabed.

The tragedy shocked the “close-knit” community where Mr Masson was described as a “loving dad” and “good friend to many”. 

Issues identified with locator beacon

In the report on the incident which was published today, several safety issues were flagged.

It was acknowledged that single-handed fishing is known to be high-risk. Due to this, fishermen and women are advised to follow industry guidelines to minimise the chance of being pulled overboard.

The main issue in the report related to a personal locator beacon (PLB) which had been purchased by Mr Masson.

It was found the one he had did not meet the regulatory requirement to transmit to satellites on 406MHz – unlike an emergency position indicating radio beacon (EPIRB).

However, when a surveyor carried out an earlier inspection of the creel boat, they failed to identify that the PLB beacon purchased was not of the approved type.

Following the report, MAIB has been urged to remind surveyors of the different types of beacons that are approved by issuing an Advice Note.

