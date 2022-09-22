MAIB report examining creel boat belonging to Joe Masson identified safety issues relating to locator beacon

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An investigation into the capsize of the creel boat belonging to a fisherman lost at sea at Cairnbulg has been published.

Marine Accident Investigations Branch (MAIB) launched the investigation in October last year after the capsize resulted in the fatality of Mr Masson, near Fraserburgh.

The report identified several key safety issues relating to a safety beacon.

A huge air, land and sea search was launched on October 16, 2021, after the coastguard was informed the creel fishing boat Goodway FR23 was late in returning to port.

Mr Masson, the skipper of the vessel, was last seen leaving Cairnbulg Harbour at about 1pm earlier that day.

The upturned hull of the blue vessel was later located that evening but Mr Masson was not found.

It is presumed that the 73-year-old fell overboard and died while trying to free creels that had become fast in rocks on the seabed.

The tragedy shocked the “close-knit” community where Mr Masson was described as a “loving dad” and “good friend to many”.

Issues identified with locator beacon

In the report on the incident which was published today, several safety issues were flagged.

It was acknowledged that single-handed fishing is known to be high-risk. Due to this, fishermen and women are advised to follow industry guidelines to minimise the chance of being pulled overboard.

The main issue in the report related to a personal locator beacon (PLB) which had been purchased by Mr Masson.

It was found the one he had did not meet the regulatory requirement to transmit to satellites on 406MHz – unlike an emergency position indicating radio beacon (EPIRB).

However, when a surveyor carried out an earlier inspection of the creel boat, they failed to identify that the PLB beacon purchased was not of the approved type.

Following the report, MAIB has been urged to remind surveyors of the different types of beacons that are approved by issuing an Advice Note.