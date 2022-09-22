Anti-submarine Royal Navy frigate docks in Aberdeen for ‘logistical port visit’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The anti-submarine Royal Navy frigate HMS Northumberland has been docked in Aberdeen for more than a day.

It arrived on Wednesday morning after leaving Plymouth 17 days ago.

The 436ft long and 4,900-tonne ship was docked near Commercial Quay. Its current deployment is listed as “Northern Europe and the Baltic Sea”.

Built in 1994, it can travel up to 28 knots, which is around 32mph.

The Royal Navy in Scotland Twitter account posted “After a highly emotional couple of weeks, we’re back to business in Aberdeen for a logistical stop.”

The Type 23 frigate, also known as the Duke class, was originally designed to protect Britain’s vital maritime trade routes from the Soviet submarine threat.

However, since the fall of the USSR, the ship has been used in all manner of operations.

A ship in active service

According to the Royal Navy website, the ship carries out wide variety of security operations, including “counter-piracy, escort duties and boarding operations.”

As the name suggests, HMS Northumberland maintains close ties with the north-east of England. She was built by the Swan Hunter shipyard in Tyne and Wear and is affiliated with the county of Northumberland.

At the end of April, the ship completed four months of naval operations in the Mediterranean to the Arctic Circle.

The Royal Navy spokeswoman said: “HMS Northumberland is in Aberdeen for a routine logistical port visit”.

Russian submarine threat

The North Atlantic is currently home to both Nato and Russian operations.

P-8 Poseidon aircraft from RAF Lossiemouth are tasked with tracking potential threats lurking beneath the waves.

The MoD says Russian activity in the area has increased in recent years. Military officials have described the seas as being home to “cat and mouse” operations between forces.

The nine-strong Poseidon fleet was ordered by the RAF in 2016 to respond to the increasing Russian threat in the area.

Meanwhile, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has previously warned submarines under the command from Vladimir Putin are encircling the entire coast of Britain.

It has not been confirmed whether HMS Northumberland is in the north-east in connection with submarines, or another reason.

However, in April it was on assignment in the Arctic circle as part of an anti-submarine taskforce.