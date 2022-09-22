Texels lead the way at Thainstone’s annual pedigree ram sale

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Thainstone’s annual ram show and sale saw 628 pedigree and cross-bred sires sell to a top of 2,200gns for the event’s Texel champion.

Aberdeen and Northern Marts’ annual sale, which was sponsored by Harbro, took place on Tuesday, with the fixture attracting entries from breeders across the region.

Colin Slessor, deputy head of livestock, said: “A good ringside of buyers present at Thainstone today ensured a good, steady trade for all breeds and classes of rams forward.”

The shearling Haddo Europe – a son of Hexel Django and out of a Clinterty Yuga Khan ewe – came from the Knox family’s Haddo flock at Turriff and was bought by Sue and Alexandra Hall, of Inverebrie, Ellon.

We’re delighted to welcome Oliva Donald from Newton Farm, Newton of Tulloch, St Katherines to judge the Texels today…. Posted by ANM Group Ltd on Tuesday, 20 September 2022

The Suffolks trade topped at 2,000gns for a ram lamb by Cairnton Strik from Jimmy Douglas, Woodhead, Cairness, Fraserburgh.

The Suffolk breed champion, a shearling by Crewelands Kingpin, out of a Deveronside ewe from Jim Innes of the Strathbogie flock, Dunscroft, Huntly, sold for 1,200gns to David Moir, of Home Farm, Cairness.

Beltex rams sold to 1,600gns for the champion, Woodies Hop To It, from Stuart Wood’s Woodies flock at Broadwater, Skene, Westhill.

Stuart Wood’s Beltex champion made 1600gns Posted by ANM Group Ltd on Tuesday, 20 September 2022

Matthew Seed, Home Farm of Auchry, Cuminestown, topped the Bluefaced Leicesters at 1,120gns for a third prizewinning shearling.

Border Leicester rams reached 1,150gns for the champion from Jimmy Douglas and Craig Bacon, Eastside Farm, Whitecairns, topped the Charollais rams at 950gns for a first prize shearling winner by Lowereye Tryfan.

Dutch Spotted females sold to 1,600gns for a gimmer from Stuart Wood.

Averages:

185 Suffolk ram lambs, £503.77 (+£5.19); 23 Suffolk shearlings, £724 (+£132.31); 122 Texel ram lambs, £520.69 (+£9.84); 65 Texel shearlings, £836.12 (+£117.17); 29 Charollais ram lambs, £457.65 (-£74.10); 24 Charollais shearlings, £529.72 (-£63.53); 15 AOB ram lambs, £632.10; AOB shearlings, £548.35; 5 Border Leicester ram lambs, £632.10; 7 Border Leicester shearlings, £495; 6 Beltex ram lambs, £616 (+£10.50); 24 Beltex shearlings, £539.43 (-£87.77); 5 Bluefaced Leicester ram lambs, £357; 5 Bluefaced Leicester shearlings, £840; 12 Blue Texel ram lambs, £448.87; 9 Blue Texel shearlings, £673.16; 11 Dutch Spotted ram lambs, £348.40; 4 Dutch Spotted rams, £635.25.

For the full prize list and more information, visit the Aberdeen and Northern Marts website.