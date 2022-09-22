Texels lead the way at Thainstone’s annual pedigree ram sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Farming

Texels lead the way at Thainstone’s annual pedigree ram sale

By Nancy Nicolson
September 22, 2022, 3:35 pm
The Knox family’s Texel Haddo Europe sold for 2,200gns.
The Knox family’s Texel Haddo Europe sold for 2,200gns.

Thainstone’s annual ram show and sale saw 628 pedigree and cross-bred sires sell to a top of 2,200gns for the event’s Texel champion.

Aberdeen and Northern Marts’ annual sale, which was sponsored by Harbro, took place on Tuesday, with the fixture attracting entries from breeders across the region.

Colin Slessor, deputy head of livestock, said: “A good ringside of buyers present at Thainstone today ensured a good, steady trade for all breeds and classes of rams forward.”

The shearling Haddo Europe – a son of Hexel Django and out of a Clinterty Yuga Khan ewe – came from the Knox family’s Haddo flock at Turriff and was bought by Sue and Alexandra Hall, of Inverebrie, Ellon.

We’re delighted to welcome Oliva Donald from Newton Farm, Newton of Tulloch, St Katherines to judge the Texels today….

Posted by ANM Group Ltd on Tuesday, 20 September 2022

The Suffolks trade topped at 2,000gns for a ram lamb by Cairnton Strik from Jimmy Douglas, Woodhead, Cairness, Fraserburgh.

The Suffolk breed champion, a shearling by Crewelands Kingpin, out of a Deveronside ewe from Jim Innes of the Strathbogie flock, Dunscroft, Huntly, sold for 1,200gns to David Moir, of Home Farm, Cairness.

Beltex rams sold to 1,600gns for the champion, Woodies Hop To It, from Stuart Wood’s Woodies flock at Broadwater, Skene, Westhill.

Stuart Wood’s Beltex champion made 1600gns

Posted by ANM Group Ltd on Tuesday, 20 September 2022

Matthew Seed, Home Farm of Auchry, Cuminestown, topped the Bluefaced Leicesters at 1,120gns for a third prizewinning shearling.

Border Leicester rams reached 1,150gns for the champion from Jimmy Douglas and Craig Bacon, Eastside Farm, Whitecairns, topped the Charollais rams at 950gns for a first prize shearling winner by Lowereye Tryfan.

Dutch Spotted females sold to 1,600gns for a gimmer from Stuart Wood.

Averages:

185 Suffolk ram lambs, £503.77 (+£5.19); 23 Suffolk shearlings, £724 (+£132.31); 122 Texel ram lambs, £520.69 (+£9.84); 65 Texel shearlings, £836.12 (+£117.17); 29 Charollais ram lambs, £457.65 (-£74.10); 24 Charollais shearlings, £529.72 (-£63.53); 15 AOB ram lambs, £632.10; AOB shearlings, £548.35; 5 Border Leicester ram lambs, £632.10; 7 Border Leicester shearlings, £495; 6 Beltex ram lambs, £616 (+£10.50); 24 Beltex shearlings, £539.43 (-£87.77); 5 Bluefaced Leicester ram lambs, £357; 5 Bluefaced Leicester shearlings, £840; 12 Blue Texel ram lambs, £448.87; 9 Blue Texel shearlings, £673.16; 11 Dutch Spotted ram lambs, £348.40; 4 Dutch Spotted rams, £635.25.

For the full prize list and more information, visit the Aberdeen and Northern Marts website.

