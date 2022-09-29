‘They helped us form a forever family’: Aberdeen couple to run a marathon for adoption charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘They helped us form a forever family’: Aberdeen couple to run a marathon for adoption charity

By Cameron Roy
September 29, 2022, 7:21 pm Updated: September 29, 2022, 7:28 pm
Melissa and Mark Hamilton are fundraising for St Andrew’s Children’s Society. Image: Melissa Hamilton.

A couple from Aberdeen are preparing to run a marathon for an adoption charity that helped them find their two children.

Mark and Melissa Hamilton have decided to raise money for St Andrew’s Children’s Society after they helped them build their “forever family”.

Through the charity, they adopted their son when he was three and their daughter when she was one.

Now they are planning on paying them back.

They will be running the virtual London marathon, which involves running 26 miles with a tracker on Sunday, October 2.

It will be their first-ever marathon.

However, 30 of their friends will each be running a single mile alongside them, in a relay race format, to give their support.

Melissa and Mark Hamilton are keen runners. Image: Melissa Hamilton.

So far, the couple has raised more than £2,200.

A long, but rewarding road

Mr and Mrs Hamilton, both 39, say the adoption process was long, but rewarding.

Mrs Hamilton said: “When we got married, we obviously tried for kids like everybody else. Then after some years, it wasn’t happening, and we went through IVF a few times.

“And then we thought, you know what, adoption is going to be a great thing to do, and we got two wonderful children that fitted into our family.”

The couple says there are lots of siblings in foster care who are looking for families together, as a lot of the babies get snapped up pretty quickly.

But say it’s more about finding quality homes for children who haven’t had a good start in life.

St Andrew’s Children’s Society

St Andrew’s Children’s Society is a voluntary adoption and fostering agency that was founded in 1922.

It has offices in Aberdeen and Edinburgh, and offers families lifelong support.

In 2019, they said Scotland was facing an “adoption crisis” due to a drop in parental numbers.

Mr and Mrs Hamilton decided to use the charity instead of a local authority programme because it exposes adults to children all over Scotland.

Mark and Melissa are happy to have found their forever family. Image: Melissa Hamilton.

St Andrew’s specialises in matching children with suitable families.

Due to Mr and Mrs Hamilton’s enjoyment in sport, their three-year-old was chosen because he loves the outdoors.

It’s about forming a ‘forever family’

Mr Hamilton said: “St Andrew’s use this really lovely term, it’s about forming forever families.

“It’s not about finding any old home for a child, it’s about finding the right home for them as well as fitting into the lives we are able to give them.

“Somebody once said, you know, it’s so nice what you guys are doing for these children.

“But for us, it was never about that, we’re not in this to save the world or to be superheroes or anything like that. For us, it was about wanting a family.”

The Hamiltons are gearing up for the big race. Image: Melissa Hamilton.

Stephen Small, the chief executive of St Andrew’s Children’s Society said: “We are so grateful to Mel and Mark, all the volunteers who will be running with them and everyone who has donated so generously so far to their fundraising pages.

“We are celebrating our centenary this year and trying to raise £100,000 – a thousand pounds for every year we have been helping vulnerable children find safe and loving homes.”

