Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Northfield swimming pool to reopen to public next week after four years

By Lauren Taylor
September 30, 2022, 2:16 pm Updated: September 30, 2022, 3:45 pm
The new gym at Get Active Northfield has opened. Picture by Kami Thomson.
The new gym at Get Active Northfield has opened. Picture by Kami Thomson.

Northfield Swimming Pool in Aberdeen will reopen next week after undergoing a major revamp.

The pool has been closed for more than four years after being forced to shut in 2018 following equipment failures.

The former Northfield Swimming Pool has now been upgraded to become SportAberdeen’s latest @Get Active venue, with more than 40 stations at the gym and different fitness classes available.

Northfield Swimming Pool before the revamp. Supplied by Aberdeen City Council.

Work started last year after the project was awarded £4.8 million funding from Aberdeen City Council and Sport Aberdeen.

The venue has been supported by Sport Scotland’s highest value grant of £100,000.

After about a year of work, the construction work is complete and the new centre opened its gym facilities this week. Pool sessions will be available to members of the public next week.

The gym area is open to the public now. Northfield. Supplied by Sport Aberdeen.

Tony Dawson, Sport Aberdeen chairman, said: “We are delighted to welcome the community of Northfield and surrounding areas to their newly-modernised venue, which we believe will be a fantastic hub to support the health and wellbeing of local residents.

“Through the combined knowledge and resources of Sport Aberdeen, Aberdeen City Council and Sport Scotland, we are thrilled to be able to provide more opportunities for individuals to participate in sport and physical activity and see the life-changing impact that being active can have.”

Sneak preview for some

A soft opening event will be held at the pool tomorrow, which customers have pre-registered for and the 82ft pool with six lanes will be open to the public from Monday.

Specialised classes for older adults are available as well as swimming lessons for babies, children, and adults.

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Ian Yuill believes the pool at Northfield is a good opportunity for the public following the temporary closure of the Beach Leisure Centre pool.

He said: “This is a fantastic addition not only to the communities of Northfield and Mastrick, but communities across the city.

“Following the recent temporary decommissioning of the Beach Leisure Centre pool, it is great to have a new venue open and available to the public, providing more opportunities for people to take part in sport and physical activity.”

Council co-leader, Alexander Nicoll agreed, describing it as an “impressive facility”.

He said: “Physical activity has many positive impacts, we are pleased that people of all ages and abilities will be able to benefit from the programmes within the new health and wellbeing venue.”

The timetable, which is effective from October 3, can be viewed online.

