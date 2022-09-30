Trees land on cars and houses across Aberdeen after high winds

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Trees have fallen on cars, houses and roads across Aberdeen as a result of the high winds today.

Heavy rain and wind battered the Granite City for much of the day.

There were reports of trees and large branches down on roads including Great Southern Road and South Deeside Road, and even playhouses blowing away in Dyce.

A large tree also fell on a car in Froghall Terrace.

It is not clear how much damage has been caused by the tree or if anyone was inside the car when it fell.

Police and Aberdeen City Council have been contacted for comment.

Tree on house at Hosefield Avenue

At Hosefield Avenue, five minutes away from Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, a tree landed on a house.

It is not clear if the residents of the house were in the building at the time.

At Albyn Grove, across the road from the private Albyn Hospital, a tree fell down on a wall.

It narrowly missed a nearby parked car.

The city remains placed under the amber warning for flooding by environmental watchdog Sepa.

The weather has caused even greater disruption across the Highlands and islands.