Warnings for heavy rain and strong winds issued across Highlands and Islands

Highland communities are being braced for another spell of bleak weather as two yellow warnings are issued.

The Met Office has issued warnings for strong winds and heavy rain affecting communities along both the north and west coast as well as on the western and northern isles.

A warning for wind will come into effect from 8am on Friday and remain in place until 3pm the same day.

Shetland is expected to be worst hit by the conditions as forecasters predict wind speeds of up to 67mph.

Orkney and the Western Isles are also likely to experience similar conditions with gusts of 65mph and 61mph predicted. Portree on Skye will also endure winds speeds of 56mph.

⚠️ Yellow Weather Warning issued ⚠️ Wind across northern and western parts of Scotland Friday 0800 – 1500 Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs pic.twitter.com/fCc4QVsKtV — Met Office (@metoffice) September 29, 2022

Residents are also set to experience a band of heavy rain during the same six-hour period. The warning will be in effect until 2pm tomorrow.

Disruption to air, rail, road and ferry services is expected as the change in weather conditions comes into effect.

Met Office forecasters are also warning coastal communities to brace for potential flooding due to rising tides.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has issued a total of nine flood warnings across Scotland ahead of the adverse weather.

What areas are covered by the warnings?

Residents in Orkney, Shetland and the Western Isles are set to bear the brunt of the strong winds tomorrow.

Meanwhile, communities stretching the entire length of the north coast are also expected to be battered by the gusts.

⚠️ Yellow Weather Warning issued ⚠️ Rain across central and western parts of Scotland Friday 0800 – 1400 Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs pic.twitter.com/P8A21XN9i5 — Met Office (@metoffice) September 29, 2022

The warning stretches as far south as the islands of Coll and Tiree, with Skye and west coast households set for a day of blustery conditions.

The warning for rain will come into effect across areas of Skye, Oban, Tobermory and Fort William as well as large parts of the central belt.

The band of heavy rain is expected to stretch as far south as Dumfries and the borders.

Flood warnings

Sepa has issued nine flood warnings across Scotland in preparation for Friday’s downpours.

Amber warnings have been issued for Argyll and Bute, Skye and Lochaber, Easter Ross and Wester Ross.

Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray have also been placed under the amber warning status, however, no weather warnings have been issued by the Met Office for these areas.

Heavy rain is expected across much of west and central Scotland from tomorrow morning and into the early afternoon. Minor river and surface water flooding impacts likely and could cause some difficult driving conditions.



Live updates 👉 https://t.co/Woujcrq3E3 @trafficscotland pic.twitter.com/Ps93hrQBhi — SEPAFlood (@SEPAFlood) September 29, 2022