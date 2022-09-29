Warnings for heavy rain and strong winds issued across Highlands and Islands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Warnings for heavy rain and strong winds issued across Highlands and Islands

By Michelle Henderson
September 29, 2022, 11:47 am Updated: September 29, 2022, 6:57 pm
The Met Office has issues weather warnings for wind and rain across the Highlands and Islands tomorrow.

Highland communities are being braced for another spell of bleak weather as two yellow warnings are issued.

The Met Office has issued warnings for strong winds and heavy rain affecting communities along both the north and west coast as well as on the western and northern isles.

A warning for wind will come into effect from 8am on Friday and remain in place until 3pm the same day.

Shetland is expected to be worst hit by the conditions as forecasters predict wind speeds of up to 67mph.

Orkney and the Western Isles are also likely to experience similar conditions with gusts of 65mph and 61mph predicted. Portree on Skye will also endure winds speeds of 56mph.

Residents are also set to experience a band of heavy rain during the same six-hour period. The warning will be in effect until 2pm tomorrow.

Disruption to air, rail, road and ferry services is expected as the change in weather conditions comes into effect.

Met Office forecasters are also warning coastal communities to brace for potential flooding due to rising tides.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has issued a total of nine flood warnings across Scotland ahead of the adverse weather.

What areas are covered by the warnings?

Residents in Orkney, Shetland and the Western Isles are set to bear the brunt of the strong winds tomorrow.

Meanwhile, communities stretching the entire length of the north coast are also expected to be battered by the gusts.

The warning stretches as far south as the islands of Coll and Tiree, with Skye and west coast households set for a day of blustery conditions.

The warning for rain will come into effect across areas of Skye, Oban, Tobermory and Fort William as well as large parts of the central belt.

The band of heavy rain is expected to stretch as far south as Dumfries and the borders.

Flood warnings

Sepa has issued nine flood warnings across Scotland in preparation for Friday’s downpours.

Amber warnings have been issued for Argyll and Bute, Skye and Lochaber, Easter Ross and Wester Ross.

Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray have also been placed under the amber warning status, however, no weather warnings have been issued by the Met Office for these areas.

