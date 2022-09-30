Missing Suffolk man Andrew Nicol last seen in Moray

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Missing Suffolk man Andrew Nicol last seen in Moray

By Denny Andonova
September 30, 2022, 4:13 pm Updated: September 30, 2022, 4:16 pm
Andrew Nicol has been reported missing. Image: Police Scotland/Facebook.
Andrew Nicol has been reported missing. Image: Police Scotland/Facebook.

A missing man from England is believed to be in Moray.

Police asking for the public’s assistance to trace Andrew Nicol, who is originally from the Sudbury area of Suffolk.

He was reported missing after he was last seen in the Rothes area at around 9.30am on Wednesday.

Mr Nicol has been described as 5ft 2ins and with short brown hair.

When last seen, he was wearing grey jogging trousers, a white baseball cap and grey sports jacket.

Officers have now released a photo of Mr Nicol as part of their inquiries and are urging anyone with information about his whereabouts to get in touch, quoting incident number PS-20220928-2909.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Moray

What we're eating. Best places to eat Aberdeen
What we're eating: The 11 best things including mammoth burgers and the biggest Sunday…
Inverness Airport Station works will close the line for 11 days. Image: Network Rail.
No trains between Inverness and Elgin for 11 days due to works on new…
Postal workers have taken to the streets of Dingwall to campaign for more pay as the dispute rages on.
Postal workers in north and north-east warn they are prepared to impact Christmas deliveries…
To go with story by Keith Findlay. business story on Raasay's first whisky Picture shows; Making Scotch whisky history, the first legal single malt from the Hebridean Isle of Raasay has been unveiled. With the island?s fossils and rocks moulded into the glass, the distillery has captured this Hebridean island?s rugged natural beauty in their new decanter-like bottle. The Isle of Raasay Single Malt ? Inaugural Release 2020 sold out in September this year, with the much-anticipated 7,500 bottles snapped up by consumers and selected trade partners. Isle of Raasay Distillery Co-founder Alasdair Day said: ?This is a really historic moment as the first legal Isle of Raasay Single Malt leaves the island for the first time. ?We are very proud of our lightly peated island single malt, and our beautiful bottle that is made with clay moulds of Raasay?s rocks and fossils. It?s like a piece of the island in your hands.' Matured in first fill Tennessee Whiskey casks and finished in first fill Bordeaux red wine casks, the Isle of Raasay Single Malt Inaugural Release is elegant, lightly peated, with rich dark fruit flavours. Natural colour, non-chill filtered. Every drop distilled, matured, and bottled on the Isle of Raasay. The Isle of Raasay Single Malt Inaugural Release will be available via trade partners in the UK, Germany, France, Sweden, Italy, Denmark, Switzerland, the Philippines, South Africa, Canada, South Korea, Japan, and China. The distillery has also now sold out of its Raasay Rising casks ? the 45 Tennessee Whiskey casks that were used to mature this historic release. Other casks are available to purchase and try before you buy on their website: https://raasaydistillery.com/raasay-whisky/buy-whisky-cask/ ENDS Notes to the editors Images: Please find some teaser images of the Isle of Raasay Single Malt inaugural bottle in our public assets folder here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1Xm64TY1y_7RPIp8-soTQvKK6uBlAkdol Isle of Raasay Single Ma
Is it time to recognise more whisky regions? 
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Annual results from William Grant & Sons Picture shows; The Glenfiddich Distillery. Dufftown. Supplied by William Grant & Sons Date; Unknown
Whisky firm William Grant toasts leap in sales despite export challenges
Three charity boxes and £3,000 worth of IT equipment were stolen from the Moray Sports Centre.
From £3,000 worth of IT equipment to three charity boxes: Moray Sports Centre boss…
To go with story by Garrett Stell. Findochty Primary School pupils taking part in the poetry slam final Picture shows; Findochty Primary School pupils taking part in the poetry slam final. Findochty Primary. Supplied by Findochty Primary School Date; Unknown
Moray pupils in national poetry slam final
Carol Bennett setting off on her bike
Elgin midwives use e-bikes for visits after being inspired by Call the Midwife
No elective operations are expected to take place at Dr Gray's Hospital for another four to six weeks. Pictures by Jason Hedges
No elective surgery at Dr Gray's Hospital for another four to six weeks
Moray Council will submit a funding bid to help replace Buckie High School and Forres Academy.
Funding bid for new schools at Forres and Buckie to go ahead

More from Press and Journal

Nature Watch: Consumed by a passion for autumn fungi
Peterhead manager Jim McInally
Jim McInally urges Peterhead players to rise to occasion at Dunfermline
Community events and collaboration will be key to tackling poverty (Photo: Rawpixel .com/Shutterstock)
Murray Dawson: Poverty is restricting lives where you live - but we can turn…
Defender Ben Williamson has moved on from Ross County.
Rothes sign Ben Williamson ahead of Forres clash
CR0038539 Picture from the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final Fraserburgh v Formartine United at The Haughs Turriff Fraserburgh celebrate Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............30/9/22
Mark Cowie wants more from Fraserburgh after EE Aberdeenshire Cup glory
CR0038539 Picture from the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final Fraserburgh v Formartine United at The Haughs Turriff Fraserburgh celebrate Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............30/9/22
EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Fraserburgh's Joe Barbour a cut above in shoot-out triumph

Editor's Picks