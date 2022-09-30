Missing Suffolk man Andrew Nicol last seen in Moray

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A missing man from England is believed to be in Moray.

Police asking for the public’s assistance to trace Andrew Nicol, who is originally from the Sudbury area of Suffolk.

He was reported missing after he was last seen in the Rothes area at around 9.30am on Wednesday.

Mr Nicol has been described as 5ft 2ins and with short brown hair.

When last seen, he was wearing grey jogging trousers, a white baseball cap and grey sports jacket.

Officers have now released a photo of Mr Nicol as part of their inquiries and are urging anyone with information about his whereabouts to get in touch, quoting incident number PS-20220928-2909.