Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Nescol Graduations: Students told young workers needed now more than ever at Aberdeen ceremony

By Cameron Roy
October 5, 2022, 6:08 pm Updated: October 5, 2022, 6:12 pm
Hundreds of NesCol students have graduated this week. Photo: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Hundreds of NesCol students have graduated this week. Photo: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Nescol students who overcame “unprecedented” challenges in their education have graduated from Aberdeen’s Music Hall.

Wednesday’s events brought a close the first series of face-to-face ceremonies since 2019.

Over the past two and half years, large parts of the students learning had to be moved online as the college adapted to the pandemic.

The ceremony was attended by friends, families and staff from the university, as well as honoured guests.

Students were piped into the hall by Euan Doyle before being seated for a series of speeches.

Fiona Stalker hosted the event. Image:  Kenny Elrick.

Nescol music student Holly Aitken performed renditions of Adele’s Easy on Me and A Million Dreams from The Greatest Showman.

It was hosted by Fiona Stalker, the experienced BBC journalist from Aberdeen.

She said: “These have been the most difficult set of circumstances in living memory. It has been hard to capture, but unprecedented.

“A lot of the stories have been pretty grim. But I am always keen to hear the stories of people displaying hard work, determination, and resilience.”

Working hard to ‘stand out from the crowd’

Also speaking to the crowd was the college’s principal and chief executive, Neil Cowie.

He said: “People in this part of the world were “a little too modest about our achievements. Days like today are about celebrating success”.

In his guest of honour speech, Russell Borthwick, chief executive of the Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce said the need for young workers was now needed more than ever.

He told the graduates a third of companies were now short of workers in the area. But promised them if they worked hard they would “stand out from the crowd”.

Russell Borthwick in his guest of honour speech. Image:  Kenny Elrick.

Nescol’s highest honour

At the end of the ceremony Ken Milroy was the recipient of a Nescol fellowship award.

It is the highest honour bestowed by the college.

He first started working with the college in the 1980s and later served on the board. He has been an influential and respected member of the college sector until his recent retirement.

Mr Milroy said he was “humbled” and “very grateful” to have received the award. But was always proud to do what he could to support the college over the years.

Ken Milroy received the highest honour the college can give out. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Following Tuesday’s success, the Wednesday ceremonies handed out qualifications in:

  • Construction, engineering skills, automotive and science
  • Computing and engineering technologies
  • Hospitality and leisure
  • Care, education & social sciences

Nescol has around 20,000 students across all of its campuses in Aberdeen Altens, Aberdeen City and Fraserburgh. As well as the Scottish Maritime Academy in Peterhead and learning centres in Ellon and Inverurie.

Editor's Picks