Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Students celebrate success on first day of Nescol’s Aberdeen graduations

By Chris Cromar
October 4, 2022, 7:34 pm Updated: October 5, 2022, 10:47 am
Students from different courses graduated from NesCol today. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.
Students from different courses graduated from NesCol today. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.

Hundreds of college students celebrated their success as they graduated after years of hard work.

North East Scotland College’s (NesCol) held two graduation ceremonies at the Music Hall in Aberdeen.

Two ceremonies took place to celebrate the achievements of students from the business and creative schools.

Degrees were awarded to:

  • Art, design and textiles
  • Performing arts and animation
  • Media professions (including advertising and PR)4871470
  • Business professions (including legal services).

Both of the ceremonies were hosted by BBC Scotland’s Fiona Stalker.

BBC Scotland’s Fiona Stalker hosted the ceremonies. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.

Ms Stalker told the audience that the students have “achieved an enormous amount in very difficult and challenging times” and told them that if one door closes, go to another.

Graduands were piped into the hall by Euan Doyle before Nescol music student Holly Aitken wowed the audience with renditions of Adele’s “Easy on Me” and “A Million Dreams” from The Greatest Showman.

Nescol music student Holly Aitken wowed the crowds with her performances. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.

After Ms Stalker welcomed the academic procession, students and the audience, interim chairman of Nescol’s regional board, John Henderson and the the college’s principal and chief executive, Neil Cowie, addressed the crowd.

‘Be proud of yourself and what you’ve accomplished’

Mr Henderson described it as a “very special day” and spoke of his “privilege” of being there, while praising the college’s staff for all of their hard work, especially during the pandemic.

The graduations were held at the Music Hall in Aberdeen. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.

Mr Cowie told students to “be proud of yourself and what you’ve accomplished” and wished them “every success” beyond college, urging them not to become “strangers”.

Once the certificates and diplomas were handed out to the new graduates, the guest of honour speech was delivered by Aberdeen College alumnus Sarah Moore, the chief executive of Peterson Energy Logistics.

‘Wherever you go from here, do still with curiosity and willingness’

Ms Moore, who graduated from Nescol’s predecessor in 2002 and hails from Lossiemouth, spoke of her success in the business world and how she got there.

Sarah Moore gave the guest of honour speech. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.

A piece of advice to the students that she gave was: “Wherever you go from here, do still with curiosity and willingness to blaze your own trail. Convention isn’t mandatory but showing up is. Good luck to you all and enjoy the rest of your hard earned celebrations.”

A vote of thanks was given at the end of the ceremony by Nescol’s vice principal, Robin McGregor, who thanked the graduates for their “commitment, hard work and dedication”.

More graduations to come

The second and final Nescol graduations of 2022 takes place tomorrow at the Music Hall in Aberdeen, with degrees being handed out in:

  • Sector of construction, engineering skills, automotive and science
  • Sector of computing and engineering technologies
  • Sector of hospitality and leisure
  • Sector of Care, education & social sciences

Smiles all around as hundreds pose for our cameras at first day of college graduations

Editor's Picks