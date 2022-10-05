Home Bargains to close all of its north and north-east stores on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Bargains to close all of its north and north-east stores on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day

By Chris Cromar
October 5, 2022, 5:47 pm Updated: October 5, 2022, 7:16 pm
Home Bargains at the Beach Boulevard in Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
Home Bargains at the Beach Boulevard in Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.

Discount chain Home Bargains has announced that all of its stores will be closed on across the north and north-east on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

The move is to allow its staff to enjoy the festivities with loved ones.

The decision will affect all of its 500 plus stores nationally, with the company also confirming that all will close at the earlier time of 5pm on Christmas Eve.

Home Bargains has a number of stores across the north and north-east, all of which will be impacted by the announcement.

Home Bargains store in Bridge of Don.

13 stores across the north and north-east

These include three in Aberdeen and five in Aberdeenshire, in Fraserburgh, Inverurie, Peterhead, Portlethen and Westhill respectively.

Elsewhere, the Aviemore, Elgin, Fort William, Inverness and Nairn branches will also be closed on these days.

Back in May, Home Bargains cemented its place in the north-east by opening a new £1m branch in Portlethen and the year before, it doubled the size of its store at the Beach Boulevard in Aberdeen.

‘We know how hard our colleagues have worked throughout the year’

A Home Bargains spokeswoman said: “We know how hard all our colleagues have worked throughout the year. Being a family run business, we recognise the importance of spending quality time with our loved ones.

“Therefore, we feel it is only right to support our valued store teams by giving them extended time off around Christmas and New Year.”

