Home Bargains to close all of its north and north-east stores on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day

Discount chain Home Bargains has announced that all of its stores will be closed on across the north and north-east on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

The move is to allow its staff to enjoy the festivities with loved ones.

The decision will affect all of its 500 plus stores nationally, with the company also confirming that all will close at the earlier time of 5pm on Christmas Eve.

Home Bargains has a number of stores across the north and north-east, all of which will be impacted by the announcement.

13 stores across the north and north-east

These include three in Aberdeen and five in Aberdeenshire, in Fraserburgh, Inverurie, Peterhead, Portlethen and Westhill respectively.

Elsewhere, the Aviemore, Elgin, Fort William, Inverness and Nairn branches will also be closed on these days.

Back in May, Home Bargains cemented its place in the north-east by opening a new £1m branch in Portlethen and the year before, it doubled the size of its store at the Beach Boulevard in Aberdeen.

‘We know how hard our colleagues have worked throughout the year’

A Home Bargains spokeswoman said: “We know how hard all our colleagues have worked throughout the year. Being a family run business, we recognise the importance of spending quality time with our loved ones.

“Therefore, we feel it is only right to support our valued store teams by giving them extended time off around Christmas and New Year.”