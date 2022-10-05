Nescol Graduations: Student completed her studies while dealing with Crohn’s disease

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Nescol social services student has completed her studies despite having Crohn’s disease.

Haley Robertson was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease when she was just 18.

The illness left her feeling unable to pursue further education after finishing school, and she took some time out.

However, after being inspired by her grandparents’ carers, she felt the social services course would be perfect for her.

Her grandparents were both living with cancer.

She said: “When they were going through treatment, the social care department were there for them, and for us – I really admired the work they were doing to put our minds at ease.

“Being ill myself, so many people have taken time to look after me too, so I wanted to give back.”

Coping with Crohn’s during course

While studying Miss Robertson had to deal with frequent Crohn’s disease flare ups.

This included multiple stays in the hospital missing out on key classes.

There were times in college when she had to walk around campus with a feeding tube as part of her treatment.

During Covid, she was required to take a year out to make sure she could shield herself from the virus.

Staff and friends made it possible

Now aged 25, Miss Robertson has graduated with an HNC Social Services.

She said: “I was terrified before starting the course but feel much more assured now”.

“The lecturers were amazing, and I’ve made friends for life in my class.”

She has encouraged everyone to get involved in a similar course if they enjoy helping others.

Miss Robertson has secured a place in year two of a Social Work degree at RGU beginning in 2023.

She hopes to one day be a criminal justice social worker.