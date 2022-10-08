Bridge of Dee reopens to motorists following completion of resurfacing works

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A major Aberdeen bottleneck has reopened to motorists following the completion of essential roadworks.

The Bridge of Dee has been closed since September 27 to allow resurfacing works to be carried out.

Aberdeen City Council confirmed the works also included the replacement of the bridge deck expansion joints and improvements to a nearby culvert.

The crossing, on the A92 Stonehaven Road, was expected to be closed until Sunday, October 9, but the work has been completed ahead of schedule.

It was originally planned to take place last year but had to be postponed until some specialist materials became available.

The route is used by thousands of drivers every day and the closure resulted in queues of traffic forming around both the Bridge of Dee and Garthdee roundabouts.

Over the past two weeks, delays of up to 30 minutes have been reported for those travelling north on the A92, with traffic queuing back as far as the Charlestown junction.

There was also a build up of vehicles on Leggart Terrace and Great Southern Road during rush hour.

Further disruption could take place in the area later this month due to the closure of Garthdee Road.

A section of the road will be closed between the Garthdee roundabout and Garthdee Fountain roundabout so resurfacing works can be completed.

This will be in place from 4am on Wednesday, October 19 until 5pm on Friday, October 28.