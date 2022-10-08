Investigation launched after man seriously assaulted in Elgin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Investigation launched after man seriously assaulted in Elgin

By Ellie Milne
October 8, 2022, 3:30 pm Updated: October 8, 2022, 3:31 pm
Stock image police
A 24-year-old man was victim to a serious assault.

A man was taken to hospital to be treated for serious facial injuries following an assault in Elgin.

The incident took place on Meadow Crescent at around 8.45pm on Friday.

Police have said a 24-year-old man was seriously assaulted by two men.

He was taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where his condition has been described as serious but stable.

Officers are now appealing for help from the public with their investigation.

Sergeant Kevin Ritchie, from the violence reduction unit, said: “Our inquiries are at an early stage into this incident.

“We are carrying out inquiries in the local area and reviewing CCTV footage to gather more information to identify two male suspects wearing dark-clothing who were seen in the area at the time.

“I would urge anyone who witnessed this attack take place, or who has any information that may assist our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 3499 of October 7.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously.




Tags

Conversation



