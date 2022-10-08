Investigation launched after man seriously assaulted in Elgin

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man was taken to hospital to be treated for serious facial injuries following an assault in Elgin.

The incident took place on Meadow Crescent at around 8.45pm on Friday.

Police have said a 24-year-old man was seriously assaulted by two men.

He was taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where his condition has been described as serious but stable.

Officers are now appealing for help from the public with their investigation.

Sergeant Kevin Ritchie, from the violence reduction unit, said: “Our inquiries are at an early stage into this incident.

“We are carrying out inquiries in the local area and reviewing CCTV footage to gather more information to identify two male suspects wearing dark-clothing who were seen in the area at the time.

“I would urge anyone who witnessed this attack take place, or who has any information that may assist our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 3499 of October 7.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously.