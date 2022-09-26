Traffic chaos expected as Bridge of Dee to close for 12 days of resurfacing works

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

One of the main gateways into Aberdeen will shut for 12 days tomorrow for resurfacing and repair works.

The Bridge of Dee, on the A92 Granite City to Stonehaven road, will be closed both ways from September 27 until October 9.

The closure is expected to cause delays on the route, with Aberdeen City Council asking motorists and pedestrians to find an alternative route to cross the River Dee.

Built in 1527 to replace a ferry boat over the Dee, the bridge has been the primary link between Aberdeen and the south for nearly 500 years.

The route is still used by thousands of drivers travelling north and south on the A92 each day and connects both the Garthdee and Bridge of Dee roundabouts, both which can face busy queues of traffic during rush hour.

Alternatives include the King George VI Bridge, the Queen Elizabeth Bridge and Victoria Bridge, while for pedestrians, Wellington Suspension Bridge is another option.

In September last year, the bridge was closed for two weeks due to resurfacing works, while it was announced earlier this month that the A92 road between Bridge of Don and Bridge Dee could be reduced to a 30mph speed limit.

A spokeswoman for Aberdeen City Council said: “We apologise for any inconvenience during these essential works.”