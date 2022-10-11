Harry Trotter? Competition to name new Shetland pony at Hazlehead’s Pets’ Corner

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hazlehead Park has a new mane attraction and is appealing for help to name the cute arrival at Pets’ Corner.

A 16-month-old Shetland pony has joined the range of animals at the Aberdeen attraction.

However, the brown and white pony, which is only 32ins high, does not have a name yet.

Neigh name for new pony

Aberdeen City Council has now launched an appeal for primary school youngsters to come up with suggestions during the October holidays.

The pony joins meerkats Dee and Don, Mason the donkey, two cross-bred pigs, sheep, goats, canaries, rabbits, guinea pigs and more.

Miranda Radley, the council’s operational delivery convener, said: “The Shetland pony is a fantastic new wee addition to Pets’ Corner and I’m sure he will be neigh bother along with the other animals.

“Lots of visitors to the facility will be galloping through Hazlehead Park to see the new pony and take part in the naming competition.”

Name suggestions for the pony can be left at the entrance of Pets’ Corner in Hazlehead Park.

The attraction is open in October from 10am to 4.15pm and from 10am to 3.15pm from November to March.

Admission prices are £3.50 for an adult, free for children under three years, £1 for children aged three to 16 years, £6.50 for a family pass (two adults and three children or one adult and four children), £2 for access for leisure or concessions, £40 for a yearly family pass, £2 for adults and 50p for children as part of educational groups.