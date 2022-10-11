Ruby Turberville: Trailblazing journalist who became a household name in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Past Times

Ruby Turberville: Trailblazing journalist who became a household name in Aberdeen

Mum-of-three Ruby Turberville was an early champion of women's rights and became a household name in Aberdeen.
By Graeme Strachan
October 11, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: October 11, 2022, 12:29 pm
Photo of Graeme Strachan
Ruby and her famous postbag were known to thousands of readers across the north and north-east.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Past Times

Ben Nevis
Things didn't go smoothly when Ben Nevis was set alight for royal celebration
Ruby and her famous postbag were known to thousands of readers across the north and north-east.
Gallery: Snapshot of October days throughout the years from return of POWs to graduations
Ruby and her famous postbag were known to thousands of readers across the north and north-east.
History shows that the much-loved Belmont has always been a survivor
Poster for Aberdeen Folk Club's 60th celebrations
Aberdeen Folk Club which played host to legends Billy Connolly and Gerry Rafferty celebrates…
Former McHardy's Old Town newsagents Moira and Owen Bisset
Meet the couple who sold millions of newspapers at McHardy's in Aberdeen
Ruby and her famous postbag were known to thousands of readers across the north and north-east.
Stone of Destiny raider Ian Hamilton didn't waste time with tradition after being elected…
Ruby and her famous postbag were known to thousands of readers across the north and north-east.
Highland athlete Adam Gunn was the first Scots-born Olympics decathlon medal winner
Ruby and her famous postbag were known to thousands of readers across the north and north-east.
From ski mecca to 'worst holiday ever': Where did it all go wrong for…
A piper plays pipes in between a French Horn player and a saxophone player at the Aberdeen International Youth Festival
Curtain up: 16 photos from the Aberdeen International Youth Festival
Ruby and her famous postbag were known to thousands of readers across the north and north-east.
Aberdeen's Seven Trades rare collection of ancient chairs on view for Saturday's Doors Open…

Most Read

1
stromness crash
Police search for driver who fled Aberdeen crash that led to two in hospital
2
Ruby and her famous postbag were known to thousands of readers across the north and north-east.
Man and woman in hospital after car lands on roof on Aberdeen’s Crown Street
2
3
Ruby and her famous postbag were known to thousands of readers across the north and north-east.
British Airways flight diverted to Aberdeen as passenger falls ill onboard
4
Ruby and her famous postbag were known to thousands of readers across the north and north-east.
Take a look inside the stunning Highland mansion that sold for more than £500,000…
5
Ruby and her famous postbag were known to thousands of readers across the north and north-east.
North-east man stabbed victim with steak knife after row over money
6
Ruby and her famous postbag were known to thousands of readers across the north and north-east.
King and Queen Consort visit Ballater to thank Aberdeenshire for support following Queen’s death
7
Ruby and her famous postbag were known to thousands of readers across the north and north-east.
Aberdeen MSP Kevin Stewart involved in city nightclub ‘argument’
8
Ruby and her famous postbag were known to thousands of readers across the north and north-east.
Danger-driver ‘panicked’ and led police on 70mph pursuit through Torry
9
Ruby and her famous postbag were known to thousands of readers across the north and north-east.
New flights from Aberdeen to London City to operate this winter
10
Ruby and her famous postbag were known to thousands of readers across the north and north-east.
Willie Miller: Aberdeen right to appeal severity of Jim Goodwin’s ban… but I don’t…

More from Press and Journal

Ruby and her famous postbag were known to thousands of readers across the north and north-east.
Aberdeen's 'extremely popular' firework display to return to city this year
Ruby and her famous postbag were known to thousands of readers across the north and north-east.
Holidaymaker spends visits to Scotland picking up litter - making friends along the way
Midwives Myra Kinnaird and Marcia Dean who support women and families experiencing baby loss
'A loss is a loss, no matter what stage of pregnancy': Meet the north-east…
Still Mr Nice Guy, but Euan Walker has learned to be more selfish in…
Ruby and her famous postbag were known to thousands of readers across the north and north-east.
King and Queen Consort visit Ballater to thank Aberdeenshire for support following Queen's death
Ruby and her famous postbag were known to thousands of readers across the north and north-east.
Aberdeen secondary schools football: Hat-trick hero Chibuiken Orakwe fires Oldmachar Academy to five-star win…
stromness crash
Police search for driver who fled Aberdeen crash that led to two in hospital
Ruby and her famous postbag were known to thousands of readers across the north and north-east.
Fiona Rintoul: Myth of 'remote' Highlands and Islands perpetuates substandard services
Ruby and her famous postbag were known to thousands of readers across the north and north-east.
Take a look inside the stunning Highland mansion that sold for more than £500,000…
Ruby and her famous postbag were known to thousands of readers across the north and north-east.
Willie Miller: Aberdeen right to appeal severity of Jim Goodwin's ban... but I don't…

Editor's Picks