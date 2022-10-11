King and Queen Consort visit Ballater to thank Aberdeenshire for support following Queen’s death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

King and Queen Consort visit Ballater to thank Aberdeenshire for support following Queen’s death

By Denny Andonova
October 11, 2022, 1:01 pm Updated: October 11, 2022, 2:42 pm
Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort attended a reception to thank the community of Aberdeenshire for their organisation and support in the delivery of the events following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort attended a reception to thank the community of Aberdeenshire for their organisation and support in the delivery of the events following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth. Picture by Kenny Elrick.

The King and Queen Consort have thanked communities in Aberdeenshire for their kindness and support following the Queen’s death at a reception in Ballater.

Their Majesties returned to Royal Deeside on Tuesday to meet with those who played a vital part in organising the late monarch’s final journey across the north-east.

Nearly 550 people from various groups joined forces last month to organise and deliver council plans following the Queen’s death on September 8.

Thousands lined the streets to pay their respects to the Queen as her cortege passed through the region on its way to Edinburgh.

And during a special reception in Ballater, His Majesty has now shared his gratitude and appreciation for the people who pulled together to commemorate his late mother.

King and Queen Consort arrived under lively sounds of pipes

Dozens gathered at the town’s Victoria and Albert Halls to meet with His Majesty and express their most sincere condolences to the newly ascended monarch.

Donning a Charles Edward Stewart tartan as a token of his “strong and enduring” ties with Scotland, the King and Queen Consort arrived under the lively sounds of pipes.

The King and the Lord Lieutenant of Aberdeenshire, Alexander Philip Manson. Picture by Kenny Elrick.

Major James Cooper played Scotland the Brave as the Lord Lieutenant of Aberdeenshire, Sandy Manson, and his wife, Barbara, welcomed Their Majesties.

Tears filled people’s eyes as the King immediately headed to the scores of locals patiently waiting to meet His Majesty’s and “share a word or two” with him.

King Charles meeting some of the local people gathered at he community halls. Picture by Kenny Elrick.

A bright smile appeared on Carolyn Munro’s face as the King stopped by her and gently shook her hand.

Still shaking from the experience, the 66-year-old from Ballater said: “I’ve met him so often because I live in Ballater, but somehow it was different today.

“Things have changed now. It’s such an honour to meet him now as King.

“He is such a nice gentleman, he always has something to say to you and he looks you straight in the eye. He genuinely cares and wants to know about us.”

King ‘honoured’ by riders

A line-up of horses and tractors proudly stood outside the Victoria and Albert Halls as the King made his way to meet the people who held the unique tributes to the Queen.

Vicky Shirreffs, Lindsay Bartlett and Danielle McDonald had come to represent the riders who “stood for all equestrians” as the Queen’s coffin travelled through the region.

A total of 12 riders from Old Milltimber Farm Livery – including six-year-old Eilidh Scott – lined up near Peterculter for the Queen’s final journey to commemorate her love for horses.

The trio from Old Milltimber Farm Livery was today accompanied by 17-year-old horses Penny and Ryan, who “behaved impeccably” as Their Majesties fed them carrots.

The King and Queen Consort meeting Vicky Shirreffs and Danielle McDonald with their horses. Picture by Kenny Elrick.

Mrs Shirreffs, 39, who had never met the King and the Queen Consort before, described the moment as “surreal”.

She said: “It was amazing, surreal to meet them both. His Majesty said that he was honoured that we did this for his mum and that she would have absolutely loved it.

“Our only concern was that Penny and Ryan might misbehave as the Queen Consort was feeding them carrots, but gladly they behaved impeccably.

“And I think the one thing that maybe we didn’t expect was they acted like normal people not like royalty. They are genuinely lovely people.”

Michael Adie, who was an usher at the Queen’s wedding when he was just 17, was one of those in attendance. He was a special guest at the reception and spoke of his fondness of the Royal Family.

Mr Adie said of Charles: “He’s carrying on a great tradition of his mother. She was wonderful.”

Their Majesties looking at some of the media coverage from the days following the death of the late monarch.  Picture by Kenny Elrick.

After a brief welcome with Aberdeenshire Council officials, His Majesty entered the hall where he viewed a digital and paper display of the media coverage of Operation Unicorn.

With a smile on his face, he went through pages from The Press and Journal’s special edition on the Queen’s final journey through Aberdeenshire, as well as articles from other publications.

‘We all came together because we loved our Queen’

Dozens of representatives from emergency services, Aberdeenshire Council and the local community had gathered in the hall, with each group getting a chance to have a chat with Their Majesties.

King Charles speaking with some local officers. Picture by Kenny Elrick.

Among the locals invited to join the special reception were Reverend David Barr and his wife Lorraine, as well as Ballater Community Council chairman Jim Anderson.

While they all stressed their correspondence with the King will “always be confidential”, they said it was a “great honour” to meet Their Majesties.

They were joined by Robin Phillips, from the Ballater branch of the Royal British Legion, who were among those to line up along the route of the cortege.

As one of the main figures to take part in the organisation of Operation Unicorn, Mr Phillips said seeing the Queen’s hearse pass by was an “out-of-body-experience”.

He added: “It’s gone full circle now – we had the late Queen’s passing and now we got the new King. It’s been an honour.”

Reminiscing about the day the Queen’s cortege passed through Aberdeenshire, Rev Barr spoke of the strong connection both His Majesty and his mother have to the region.

He said: “This operation has been in the planning for years and it went so well. Everybody involved just came together – and we all came together because we loved our Queen.

“That’s the reason why everybody wanted to do their best – because we loved her and she deserved the best.

His wife, Lorraine, added: “Here, it was more of a family coming together. It was very personal, we were sending off one of our own.

“And he hasn’t changed from being the Prince. Even as King, he is just as caring and interested in his people as he always has been.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen Fireworks 2019 display at Beach Boulevard. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
Aberdeen's 'extremely popular' firework display to return to city this year
Midwives Myra Kinnaird and Marcia Dean who support women and families experiencing baby loss
'A loss is a loss, no matter what stage of pregnancy': Meet the north-east…
stromness crash
Police search for driver who fled Aberdeen crash that led to two in hospital
stoneywood paper mill
Woes at Aberdeen paper mill and Peterhead firm reflect soaring Scottish insolvencies
Jordan Rae stabbed a man in Macduff
North-east man stabbed victim with steak knife after row over money
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Court Picture shows; Liam Beattie KA Moore. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Danger-driver 'panicked' and led police on 70mph pursuit through Torry
Ruby Turberville: Trailblazing journalist who became a household name in Aberdeen
The new pony at Hazlehead's Pets' Corner has neigh name. Photo: Aberdeen City Council
Harry Trotter? Competition to name new Shetland pony at Hazlehead's Pets' Corner
Aberdeen fans at Tannadice on Saturday. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock
Aberdeen man accused of hitting police officer with coin during Dundee United clash
Aberdeen Airport parking charges.
British Airways flight diverted to Aberdeen as passenger falls ill onboard

Most Read

1
stromness crash
Police search for driver who fled Aberdeen crash that led to two in hospital
2
Debris has been strewn across Crown Street. Photo: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Man and woman in hospital after car lands on roof on Aberdeen’s Crown Street
2
3
Aberdeen Airport parking charges.
British Airways flight diverted to Aberdeen as passenger falls ill onboard
4
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Arisaig House has been sold for ?2.8m Picture shows; Arisaig House. Arisaig House, Lochaber. Supplied by Savills Date; 21/07/2020
Take a look inside the stunning Highland mansion that sold for more than £500,000…
5
Jordan Rae stabbed a man in Macduff
North-east man stabbed victim with steak knife after row over money
6
Kevin Stewart, minister for mental wellbeing and social care, was attending a drag bingo event at Cheerz bar in the early hours of Monday morning when an argument ensued with another man. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen MSP Kevin Stewart involved in city nightclub ‘argument’
7
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Court Picture shows; Liam Beattie KA Moore. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Danger-driver ‘panicked’ and led police on 70mph pursuit through Torry
8
The flights between London City and Aberdeen will operate on the Embraer E190 aircraft. Image: Aberdeen International Airport.
New flights from Aberdeen to London City to operate this winter
9
Jim Goodwin's comments after Aberdeen's loss at Hibs landed him in hot water.
Willie Miller: Aberdeen right to appeal severity of Jim Goodwin’s ban… but I don’t…

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen Fireworks 2019 display at Beach Boulevard. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
Aberdeen's 'extremely popular' firework display to return to city this year
Bev Lasckey-Hill. Image: Bev Lasckey-Hill/ Facebook.
Holidaymaker spends visits to Scotland picking up litter - making friends along the way
Midwives Myra Kinnaird and Marcia Dean who support women and families experiencing baby loss
'A loss is a loss, no matter what stage of pregnancy': Meet the north-east…
Still Mr Nice Guy, but Euan Walker has learned to be more selfish in…
Aberdeen secondary schools football: Chibuikem Orakwe (Oldmachar) set his team on the attack v Hazlehead Picture shows; Aberdeen secondary schools football: Chibuikem Orakwe (Oldmachar) sets his team on the attack v Hazlehead. Oldmachar Academy. Supplied by Walter Craig
Aberdeen secondary schools football: Hat-trick hero Chibuiken Orakwe fires Oldmachar Academy to five-star win…
stromness crash
Police search for driver who fled Aberdeen crash that led to two in hospital
Skye's busy (not remote) Portree harbour (Photo: BBA Photography/Shutterstock)
Fiona Rintoul: Myth of 'remote' Highlands and Islands perpetuates substandard services
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Arisaig House has been sold for ?2.8m Picture shows; Arisaig House. Arisaig House, Lochaber. Supplied by Savills Date; 21/07/2020
Take a look inside the stunning Highland mansion that sold for more than £500,000…
Jim Goodwin's comments after Aberdeen's loss at Hibs landed him in hot water.
Willie Miller: Aberdeen right to appeal severity of Jim Goodwin's ban... but I don't…
Ellon McDonald's Alistair Hunter with the Spence Trophy.
Golf: Ellon McDonald's Alistair Hunter wins Spence Trophy, as Murcar Links youngsters claim Home…

Editor's Picks