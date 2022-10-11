King and Queen Consort visit Ballater to thank Aberdeenshire for support following Queen’s death

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The King and Queen Consort have thanked communities in Aberdeenshire for their kindness and support following the Queen’s death at a reception in Ballater.

Their Majesties returned to Royal Deeside on Tuesday to meet with those who played a vital part in organising the late monarch’s final journey across the north-east.

Nearly 550 people from various groups joined forces last month to organise and deliver council plans following the Queen’s death on September 8.

Thousands lined the streets to pay their respects to the Queen as her cortege passed through the region on its way to Edinburgh.

And during a special reception in Ballater, His Majesty has now shared his gratitude and appreciation for the people who pulled together to commemorate his late mother.

King and Queen Consort arrived under lively sounds of pipes

Dozens gathered at the town’s Victoria and Albert Halls to meet with His Majesty and express their most sincere condolences to the newly ascended monarch.

Donning a Charles Edward Stewart tartan as a token of his “strong and enduring” ties with Scotland, the King and Queen Consort arrived under the lively sounds of pipes.

Major James Cooper played Scotland the Brave as the Lord Lieutenant of Aberdeenshire, Sandy Manson, and his wife, Barbara, welcomed Their Majesties.

Tears filled people’s eyes as the King immediately headed to the scores of locals patiently waiting to meet His Majesty’s and “share a word or two” with him.

A bright smile appeared on Carolyn Munro’s face as the King stopped by her and gently shook her hand.

Still shaking from the experience, the 66-year-old from Ballater said: “I’ve met him so often because I live in Ballater, but somehow it was different today.

“Things have changed now. It’s such an honour to meet him now as King.

“He is such a nice gentleman, he always has something to say to you and he looks you straight in the eye. He genuinely cares and wants to know about us.”

King ‘honoured’ by riders

A line-up of horses and tractors proudly stood outside the Victoria and Albert Halls as the King made his way to meet the people who held the unique tributes to the Queen.

Vicky Shirreffs, Lindsay Bartlett and Danielle McDonald had come to represent the riders who “stood for all equestrians” as the Queen’s coffin travelled through the region.

A total of 12 riders from Old Milltimber Farm Livery – including six-year-old Eilidh Scott – lined up near Peterculter for the Queen’s final journey to commemorate her love for horses.

The trio from Old Milltimber Farm Livery was today accompanied by 17-year-old horses Penny and Ryan, who “behaved impeccably” as Their Majesties fed them carrots.

Mrs Shirreffs, 39, who had never met the King and the Queen Consort before, described the moment as “surreal”.

She said: “It was amazing, surreal to meet them both. His Majesty said that he was honoured that we did this for his mum and that she would have absolutely loved it.

“Our only concern was that Penny and Ryan might misbehave as the Queen Consort was feeding them carrots, but gladly they behaved impeccably.

“And I think the one thing that maybe we didn’t expect was they acted like normal people not like royalty. They are genuinely lovely people.”

Michael Adie, who was an usher at the Queen’s wedding when he was just 17, was one of those in attendance. He was a special guest at the reception and spoke of his fondness of the Royal Family.

Mr Adie said of Charles: “He’s carrying on a great tradition of his mother. She was wonderful.”

After a brief welcome with Aberdeenshire Council officials, His Majesty entered the hall where he viewed a digital and paper display of the media coverage of Operation Unicorn.

With a smile on his face, he went through pages from The Press and Journal’s special edition on the Queen’s final journey through Aberdeenshire, as well as articles from other publications.

‘We all came together because we loved our Queen’

Dozens of representatives from emergency services, Aberdeenshire Council and the local community had gathered in the hall, with each group getting a chance to have a chat with Their Majesties.

Among the locals invited to join the special reception were Reverend David Barr and his wife Lorraine, as well as Ballater Community Council chairman Jim Anderson.

While they all stressed their correspondence with the King will “always be confidential”, they said it was a “great honour” to meet Their Majesties.

They were joined by Robin Phillips, from the Ballater branch of the Royal British Legion, who were among those to line up along the route of the cortege.

As one of the main figures to take part in the organisation of Operation Unicorn, Mr Phillips said seeing the Queen’s hearse pass by was an “out-of-body-experience”.

He added: “It’s gone full circle now – we had the late Queen’s passing and now we got the new King. It’s been an honour.”

Reminiscing about the day the Queen’s cortege passed through Aberdeenshire, Rev Barr spoke of the strong connection both His Majesty and his mother have to the region.

He said: “This operation has been in the planning for years and it went so well. Everybody involved just came together – and we all came together because we loved our Queen.

“That’s the reason why everybody wanted to do their best – because we loved her and she deserved the best.

His wife, Lorraine, added: “Here, it was more of a family coming together. It was very personal, we were sending off one of our own.

“And he hasn’t changed from being the Prince. Even as King, he is just as caring and interested in his people as he always has been.”