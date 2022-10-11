Still Mr Nice Guy, but Euan Walker has learned to be more selfish in pursuit of success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Still Mr Nice Guy, but Euan Walker has learned to be more selfish in pursuit of success

By Steve Scott
October 11, 2022, 1:22 pm Updated: October 11, 2022, 1:52 pm
Euan Walker's Challenge Tour win leaves him poised to move up to the DP World Tour.

Euan Walker hasn’t quite surrendered his tag as one of Scottish golf’s nice guys, but he admits he had to be much more selfish to be successful.

The 27-year-old made his Challenge Tour breakthrough with a thrilling victory in the British Challenge presented by Modest! Golf at Jack Nicklaus’ fearsome St Mellion course in Cornwall on Sunday.

With two events to play in the satellite circuit’s season, Euan is 20th in the rankings and seeking to nail down one of the 20 available DP World Tour cards.

He’d then finally join his mates from his amateur days like Robert MacIntyre, Ewen Ferguson and Connor Syme in the top tour.

Covid disruption blocked his path

But Euan’s path has been more tortured than theirs, given the Covid pandemic effectively shut down his opportunities to play just after he turned pro in 2019. Since then, he’s consulted with multiple coaches and taken something from them all to find a game he feels fits for him.

“I kind of stalled a little bit during Covid,” he said. “We didn’t play, I didn’t get the opportunity to practice as much. When I came back, things were a lot different.

“From there, I’ve really been searching, trying to explore every avenue with which to recreate the performances I had as an amateur in 2019. I’ve developed my body, I’ve become stronger, I’ve become faster.”

A maths graduate, one Euan’s strengths is taking on masses of information and sifting out what’s best for him.

“I think for too long I’ve took on information and just did what I was told,” he said. “Recently I’ve taken on bits and pieces from a lot of people and decided what is actually going to make me better.

“I think in the past I’ve probably been too nice. As a professional, I’m not massively experienced yet, but I know you’ve got to be selfish and make better decisions. I’ve become better at doing that.”

He’s also had to be patient as he’s watched his peers win and be successful, but that is paying off now.

“It’s only just in the last few months, as life’s got back to normal, that I’ve felt more comfortable playing,” he admitted.

“Everything has come together and just allowed me to start playing better. Not just one week, I’ve actually been playing well for the last two months or so.”

‘I’ve just got to try and make birdie’

Opportunities are there now he’s determined to grab, and Sunday’s 72nd hole was a case in point. With a daunting 165-yard approach over water to a tucked pin, he could have played safe and forced a play-off. But where’s the fun in that?

“It wasn’t until I got to the 17th green that I actually realised I was right in the tournament,” he recalled.

“Coming down the last in a three-way tie for the lead, I was thinking it could end in a play-off. I know it’s a very challenging hole.

“If I’d overdrawn the approach, it wouldn’t have been a great position. But I thought, I’ve just got to try and make birdie here.

“There’s room on the right, but I wasn’t trying to hit it safe and two-putt for a play-off. I wanted to try my best to make birdie and win outright.”

He hit to four feet and holed for the win, and the feeling was a mixture of relief and excitement.

“Relief not because I never thought I would win, but because Sunday was quite intense,” he said. “To be in that environment with lots of people watching and you’re in contention, to win was a massive relief.

“Now I’m really pleased and satisfied with the way things have come together. It also makes me excited to play again this week and in the future.

“I’ve given myself a chance I never thought I was going to have in the earlier part of the season. I’m playing well and now I just want to make the most of that opportunity.”

