Aberdeen’s ‘extremely popular’ firework display to return to city this year

Aberdeen skies will be splashed with colour and filled with the sound of music once more on Bonfire Night as the much-loved fireworks display returns for the first time in two years.

After being put on hold since 2019 due to Covid restrictions, the event will return to the Beach Esplanade with this year’s theme of Music Through the Decades.

Fire jugglers and a charity firewalk provided by Inspire will kick off the autumnal event at 7pm, followed by the dazzling display of fireworks created by Fireworx Scotland.

The evening is typically attended by 10,000 people, entertaining crowds of all ages. This year guests are invited to listen out for songs from their favourite era throughout the display.

Its highly-anticipated return will be the first event in Aberdeen’s 2022 Winter Festival programme, and the free event will be hosted by Northsound 1’s Jeff and Lauren in the Morning

Aberdeen City Council co-leader, Councillor Alex Nicoll, said: “We are keenly anticipating the return of the fireworks display at the Beach Boulevard this year.

“The event has proven extremely popular with families and people of all generations over the years and it will be exciting for the public to experience the fantastic display that Fireworx Scotland has put together.”

Transport and road closures

Park and Ride buses, provided by Stagecoach, will be available from Bridge Don, Kingswells, and Souter Head Road at Aberdeen Altens Hotel to bring people to and from the event.

People are advised they should not bring alcohol, fireworks, or sparklers to the display. Large bags are not permitted, and bag searches will take place upon arrival.

Here is a list of all the road closures on November 5:

Greyhope Road – 2.30pm until 10.30pm

Beach Boulevard – 6pm until 9.30pm

Links Road from its junction at Beach Retail Park to the roundabout at the Beach Ballroom – 6pm until 9.30pm

Esplanade from a point just north of Accommodation Road southwards to the roundabout at Burger King – 6pm until 9.30pm

Accommodation Road – 6pm until 9.30pm

Cotton Street – 6pm until 9.30pm

Urquhart Road from its junction at Castle Terrace to its junction at Garvock Wynd – 6pm until 9.30pm

Miller Street from its junction at Castle Terrace to its junction at Garvock Wynd – 6pm until 9.30pm

Park Street at its junction with Justice Port Roundabout – 6pm until 9.30pm

Commerce Street at its junction with Justice Port Roundabout – 6pm until 9.30pm

Beach Boulevard, between its junctions with its south junction to Links Road and its north junction to Links Road – 9.30pm until 11.30pm