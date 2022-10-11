Aberdeen’s ‘extremely popular’ firework display to return to city this year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen’s ‘extremely popular’ firework display to return to city this year

By Lauren Taylor
October 11, 2022, 2:53 pm
Aberdeen Fireworks 2019 display at Beach Boulevard. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
Aberdeen Fireworks 2019 display at Beach Boulevard. Picture by Kenny Elrick.

Aberdeen skies will be splashed with colour and filled with the sound of music once more on Bonfire Night as the much-loved fireworks display returns for the first time in two years.

After being put on hold since 2019 due to Covid restrictions, the event will return to the Beach Esplanade with this year’s theme of Music Through the Decades.

Fire jugglers and a charity firewalk provided by Inspire will kick off the autumnal event at 7pm, followed by the dazzling display of fireworks created by Fireworx Scotland.

The evening is typically attended by 10,000 people, entertaining crowds of all ages. This year guests are invited to listen out for songs from their favourite era throughout the display.

The last fireworks display at the Beach Boulevard in 2019. Picture by Kenny Elrick.

Its highly-anticipated return will be the first event in Aberdeen’s 2022 Winter Festival programme, and the free event will be hosted by Northsound 1’s Jeff and Lauren in the Morning

Aberdeen City Council co-leader, Councillor Alex Nicoll, said: “We are keenly anticipating the return of the fireworks display at the Beach Boulevard this year.

“The event has proven extremely popular with families and people of all generations over the years and it will be exciting for the public to experience the fantastic display that Fireworx Scotland has put together.”

Transport and road closures

Park and Ride buses, provided by Stagecoach, will be available from Bridge Don, Kingswells, and Souter Head Road at Aberdeen Altens Hotel to bring people to and from the event.

People are advised they should not bring alcohol, fireworks, or sparklers to the display. Large bags are not permitted, and bag searches will take place upon arrival.

Here is a list of all the road closures on November 5: 

  • Greyhope Road – 2.30pm until 10.30pm
  • Beach Boulevard – 6pm until 9.30pm
  • Links Road from its junction at Beach Retail Park to the roundabout at the Beach Ballroom – 6pm until 9.30pm
  • Esplanade from a point just north of Accommodation Road southwards to the roundabout at Burger King – 6pm until 9.30pm
  • Accommodation Road – 6pm until 9.30pm
  • Cotton Street – 6pm until 9.30pm
  • Urquhart Road from its junction at Castle Terrace to its junction at Garvock Wynd – 6pm until 9.30pm
  • Miller Street from its junction at Castle Terrace to its junction at Garvock Wynd – 6pm until 9.30pm
  • Park Street at its junction with Justice Port Roundabout – 6pm until 9.30pm
  • Commerce Street at its junction with Justice Port Roundabout – 6pm until 9.30pm
  • Beach Boulevard, between its junctions with its south junction to Links Road and its north junction to Links Road – 9.30pm until 11.30pm

