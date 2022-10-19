New Oban to Edinburgh route among Scottish Citylink timetable changes across north and north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

New Oban to Edinburgh route among Scottish Citylink timetable changes across north and north-east

By Chris Cromar
October 19, 2022, 4:03 pm Updated: October 19, 2022, 6:24 pm
Scottish Citylink's new timetable will begin on November 7. Image: Shutterstock / Mino Surkala.
Scottish Citylink's new timetable will begin on November 7. Image: Shutterstock / Mino Surkala.

Coach operator Scottish Citylink has announced a series of timetable changes that it says will benefit commuters in the north-east and Highlands, including a new direct route between Edinburgh and Oban.

The route from the capital to the West Coast town will begin on October 24 and will open up the opportunity for onward travel to Fort William through connections at Tyndrum.

An enhanced winter timetable between Fort William and Glasgow has been providing five journeys per day since it was launched on September 26.

Oban will benefit from the new timetable. Image: Jeremy Sutton-Hibbert.

The new timetable, which will begin on November 7, focuses on delivering more direct journeys and less need for connections as the company continues to deliver on its promise of “six cities every 60 minutes”.

Aberdeen to be covered by 24/7 services

The launch of 24/7 services across the Central Belt will cover Aberdeen, which will have half hourly services offered during the day, with up to hourly services running during the night.

Other changes include:

  • The launch of direct services running every hour from Edinburgh to Aberdeen.
  • A 30-minute frequency on buses going from Dundee to Aberdeen.
  • More journeys between Perth and Inverness.
  • An additional daily round trip between Glasgow and Inverness.
  • A more simplified timetable introduced for Inverness customers.
The north and north-east of Scotland will benefit from Scottish Citylink’s new timetable. Image: Scottish Citylink.

Scottish Citylink operations director, Simone Smith, said: “This new timetable is all about making life simpler and more convenient for our customers.

“We’ve worked hard to make sure that our passengers have even more opportunities to travel between our key cities, as well as the surrounding towns.

“We know life is busy – that’s why we’ve introduced services 24 hours a day on the Saltire Cross network for the first time.

“It opens up even more access to affordable and high quality coach travel every day, and with a record number of direct services now available on our network, it’s easier than ever for people to get to where they want to be by coach.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Scottish Citylink's new timetable will begin on November 7. Image: Shutterstock / Mino Surkala.
Uncertain future for Northern Hotel building in Aberdeen after bar now also shuts for…
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
'On the run' man caught looking after almost £50,000 of cocaine and heroin
Scottish Citylink's new timetable will begin on November 7. Image: Shutterstock / Mino Surkala.
Son's terrifying campaign of violence against parents to fund drug addiction
Scottish Citylink's new timetable will begin on November 7. Image: Shutterstock / Mino Surkala.
'I don't want to go back to the way I was': Aberdeen chef goes…
Ian Findlay ran licensed premises in Lonmay and Fraserburgh
Scottish Citylink's new timetable will begin on November 7. Image: Shutterstock / Mino Surkala.
Aberdeen nursery inspection found smelly nappy bin had not been emptied for 'two to…
Scottish Citylink's new timetable will begin on November 7. Image: Shutterstock / Mino Surkala.
From Ethiopia to Ellon: Meet New Arc's new managers
Union Terrace Gardens could be reopening in November. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson, October 12 2022
Union Terrace Gardens reopening: What's a 'matter of weeks'?
10
Harry Panto is coming to Aberdeen Arts Centre.
Harry Panto to bring magical parody and pop songs to Aberdeen
The plans for the Old Aberdeen shed came in for criticism
Aberdeen University lecturer faces tearing down shed after neighbours complain about 'monstrosity' in historic…

Most Read

1
Scottish Citylink's new timetable will begin on November 7. Image: Shutterstock / Mino Surkala.
Forever family home on the market for £350,000 in Kingswells
2
The plans for the Old Aberdeen shed came in for criticism
Aberdeen University lecturer faces tearing down shed after neighbours complain about ‘monstrosity’ in historic…
3
Scottish Citylink's new timetable will begin on November 7. Image: Shutterstock / Mino Surkala.
‘I don’t want to go back to the way I was’: Aberdeen chef goes…
4
Scottish Citylink's new timetable will begin on November 7. Image: Shutterstock / Mino Surkala.
‘Danger to the public’ jailed after ‘bizarre’ behaviour towards multiple women
5
Scottish Citylink's new timetable will begin on November 7. Image: Shutterstock / Mino Surkala.
Painter who flashed pensioner claimed he was playing with sandpaper, not penis
6
Scottish Citylink's new timetable will begin on November 7. Image: Shutterstock / Mino Surkala.
Woman gets up at 4am to share Stagecoach’s daily X7 cancellations with families after…
4
7
Scottish Citylink's new timetable will begin on November 7. Image: Shutterstock / Mino Surkala.
Mum forced to store £36,000 of drugs by ‘terrifying’ dealer known as ‘Jamaican Leon’
8
Scottish Citylink's new timetable will begin on November 7. Image: Shutterstock / Mino Surkala.
Aberdeen nursery inspection found smelly nappy bin had not been emptied for ‘two to…
9
Scottish Citylink's new timetable will begin on November 7. Image: Shutterstock / Mino Surkala.
Man’s animal ban after unkempt dogs with ‘fur matted from nose to bottom’ seized…
10
Scottish Citylink's new timetable will begin on November 7. Image: Shutterstock / Mino Surkala.
Dishonest golf club manager admits swindling £45,000 – but denies taking almost £100,000 more

More from Press and Journal

Scottish Citylink's new timetable will begin on November 7. Image: Shutterstock / Mino Surkala.
No internet in Shetland due to island-wide outage
THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: No surprise, but still a shock as Gregor Townsend axes…
Liam Miller member of Moray Darts
Darts community rallies to support Elgin family and teen talent after devastating fire
Scottish Citylink's new timetable will begin on November 7. Image: Shutterstock / Mino Surkala.
'Football is cruel': Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter disappointed after defeat to Hibernian in…
Belford Hospital, Fort William
A new Belford Hospital and better Far North roads: Rural councillors demand more from…
Orkney learning support
Early plans for £40m support for learning centre in Orkney gets committee's thumbs-up as…
Scottish Citylink's new timetable will begin on November 7. Image: Shutterstock / Mino Surkala.
Angus Peter Campbell: Keep questioning power, privilege and politics
Scottish Citylink's new timetable will begin on November 7. Image: Shutterstock / Mino Surkala.
Buckie's old lemonade factory could be given a new lease of life
Scottish Citylink's new timetable will begin on November 7. Image: Shutterstock / Mino Surkala.
Robbie Deas issues Caley Thistle warning as injuries stack up for Raith Rovers clash
Scottish Citylink's new timetable will begin on November 7. Image: Shutterstock / Mino Surkala.
Stephen Gallacher: End of the road for PGA EuroPro Tour is a crying shame…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented