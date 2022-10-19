New Oban to Edinburgh route among Scottish Citylink timetable changes across north and north-east

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Coach operator Scottish Citylink has announced a series of timetable changes that it says will benefit commuters in the north-east and Highlands, including a new direct route between Edinburgh and Oban.

The route from the capital to the West Coast town will begin on October 24 and will open up the opportunity for onward travel to Fort William through connections at Tyndrum.

An enhanced winter timetable between Fort William and Glasgow has been providing five journeys per day since it was launched on September 26.

The new timetable, which will begin on November 7, focuses on delivering more direct journeys and less need for connections as the company continues to deliver on its promise of “six cities every 60 minutes”.

Aberdeen to be covered by 24/7 services

The launch of 24/7 services across the Central Belt will cover Aberdeen, which will have half hourly services offered during the day, with up to hourly services running during the night.

Other changes include:

The launch of direct services running every hour from Edinburgh to Aberdeen.

A 30-minute frequency on buses going from Dundee to Aberdeen.

More journeys between Perth and Inverness.

An additional daily round trip between Glasgow and Inverness.

A more simplified timetable introduced for Inverness customers.

Scottish Citylink operations director, Simone Smith, said: “This new timetable is all about making life simpler and more convenient for our customers.

“We’ve worked hard to make sure that our passengers have even more opportunities to travel between our key cities, as well as the surrounding towns.

“We know life is busy – that’s why we’ve introduced services 24 hours a day on the Saltire Cross network for the first time.

“It opens up even more access to affordable and high quality coach travel every day, and with a record number of direct services now available on our network, it’s easier than ever for people to get to where they want to be by coach.”