Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Mintlaw scarecrow making workshop named as finalist in Eventbrite’s Most Curious and Colourful Events Competition

By Chris Cromar
October 21, 2022, 8:59 pm Updated: October 21, 2022, 9:25 pm
Justine Tough with one of the scarecrows. Image: Justine Tough / DC Thomson.
A scarecrow making workshop, based in Mintlaw, has been selected by Eventbrite as a finalist in its Most Curious and Colourful Events competition.

It is one of only 12 finalists from across the UK, with Eventbrite hosting over a million events across the country last year.

Run by Buchan Development Partnership’s skills development and events officer, Justine Tough from Ellon, the workshop is based at Aden Country Park.

It has been commended for bringing families out into nature to have fun by getting both messy and creative, and at the same time, to learn about the park’s rich heritage.

The workshop takes place at Aden Country Park.

The scarecrow making workshop, which happens in advance of its annual scarecrow trail, has proved extremely popular and is usually attended by children from aged three to 11 and their parents.

‘We always have fun making the scarecrows’

Miss Tough said: “We always have fun making the scarecrows with lots of straw and clothes from our local charity shops. It can get messy so we do it outdoors come rain or shine, but the kids have a ball dressing their own unique creations.

“They get so much joy from being in the fresh air, getting help designing their scarecrow, learning about the park’s rich history and then feeling hugely satisfied when they find their scarecrow on the trail and, of course, other people on the trail admiring them.”

‘The workshops definitely deserve to be a finalist’

Eventbrite’s Sebastian Boppert said: “Among the wide variety of experiences on Eventbrite, the scarecrow making workshop stood out for many reasons on top of being delightfully different.

“The workshops definitely deserve to be a finalist in the Most Curious and Colourful Events competition and it’s a huge accolade to Justine to stand out from the vast number of events of all shapes and sizes we host on our platform all over the UK.”

The winning event, to be announced in November, will receive a £2,500 cash prize and £2,500 of Eventbrite fee credits to help it grow and bring more people together.

