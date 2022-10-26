Jacket Potato: Aberdeen cathedral appealing for jackets and coats to help keep people warm this winter

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

With the cold winter months fast approaching, an Aberdeen cathedral is appealing for donations of coats and jackets to give out to those in need.

St Mary’s Cathedral in Aberdeen is preparing for its first-ever Jacket Potato event in response to the cost-of-living crisis.

The cathedral on Carden Place is asking for donations of good quality coats, jackets, hats, scarves and gloves that may be lying around the house and are no longer needed.

These items will then be given to those who are struggling to buy their own winter clothes at the Jacket Potato event on Saturday, December 3.

People will be able to visit the cathedral to look through the donations and choose what they need from 10am.

While there, people can enjoy a free baked potato and hot drink provided by the congregation.

The cathedral will remain open until there’s either nothing left or there are no more visitors.

‘Hoping to get them through winter’

Reverend Canon Terry Taggart hopes it will really help those struggling with the current financial situation.

He highlighted that although there are cheaper alternatives, such as charity shops, not everyone can afford to buy the basics needed to get through cold winter months in the north-east.

Rev Taggart said: “People who are begging don’t have money to go into charity shops, we’re just hoping to get them through the winter.

“It’s not just for people who are begging – there are families who are really struggling, men, women and children who have given up a lot simply because of the financial state a lot of families are in.

“I’m very concerned that this is going to be more prevalent now when people are having to choose whether they can eat or heat.”

‘A gift from a lot of people’

Rev Taggart plans to print posters and leaflets, and will personally walk around the city centre to hand them out and make sure people begging or sitting in doorways knows the event will be happening.

Members of the congregation have already started donating their warming winter items and Rev Taggart is hoping they will receive more.

People can donate their pre-loved but in good condition pieces of clothing to the cathedral on Wednesdays and Saturdays between noon and 2pm throughout November.

Rev Taggart stressed that although all donations are welcome, they can’t fix everything and the items must be “something someone can just put on there and then”.

He added: “We don’t want it to be seen as charity – we want it to be seen as a gift, a gift from a lot of people, that shows people care.”

Stay fed – and warm – this winter

As part of the Big Food Appeal, the Press and Journal and Evening Express have been working to highlight initiatives like St Mary’s Jacket Potato event.

We have been reporting on the cost-of-living crisis, threatening households right to the brink, while our appeal aims to help charities and volunteers with their vital work.

We have also been making sure those in our communities know where to get help when they need as well as dispelling misconceptions around accessing emergency food.

If you know of any other local events like Jacket Potato going on in your community that we have not covered please let us know at livenews@ajl.co.uk