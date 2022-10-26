Aberdeen Airport taxis slammed after traveller forced to wait 30 minutes for cab

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen Airport taxis slammed after traveller forced to wait 30 minutes for cab

By Chris Cromar
October 26, 2022, 4:12 pm Updated: October 26, 2022, 6:39 pm
Taxis at Aberdeen Airport.
Taxis at Aberdeen Airport.

A passenger who was forced to wait 30 minutes for a taxi at Aberdeen International Airport has slammed the current situation as “rubbish”.

Martin Findlay, from Aberdeen, was returning to the airport after a holiday in Italy last night and tweeted his despair at the situation.

He said the first thing people have to put up with when they come into the country is a long delay, and it needs to be fixed.

Mr Findlay said: “Nothing like a 30 minute wait for a taxi at the end of long travel day. More for some. It’s not like arrival of planes with passengers is a surprise . How about fixing this Aberdeen Airport and Aberdeen City Council?

“It’s literally the first thing visitors encounter. It’s rubbish yet fixable.”

Aberdeen Airport, ferries fiasco and tax cuts
Aberdeen International Airport runs its own taxi services. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson.

Aberdeen Airport, which is located in Dyce six miles from the city centre, responded to Mr Findlay’s remarks.

Replying on social media, a spokesman said: “Unfortunately at times when we have busy flights arriving at one time, it can be challenging to manage the peak.

“We are also in the midst of a recruitment drive for more drivers to join the fleet.”

Lack of taxi drivers – airport ‘can’t be blamed’

Since the start of 2020, Aberdeen is said to have lost 25% of its taxi drivers, with many of them leaving jobs to find work elsewhere or to retire.

Aberdeen taxi driver, Kevin Sherwin, said he “sympathised” with the city’s taxi drivers, on social media, he said: “500 drivers left during Covid, but there is solutions if the council would listen.”

Graeme Giles also blamed the pandemic for the shortage of taxi drivers, adding: “Covid decimated the taxi driver numbers and over 50% left. That’s not on the airport and they can’t be blamed for that.”

Taxi driver, Kevin Sherwin said he “sympathises” with the situation. Image: Kevin Sherwin.

Jamee Kirkpatrick from Aberdeen, who works as a PR and communication account director in the energy sector and is a frequent user of the airport, responded by revealing that she no longer uses airport taxis.

In her tweet, she said: “The airport having several arrivals at the same time, combined with their decision to operate their own taxi service is just poor planning and money grabbing.”

Back in January, the airport announced it was increasing it’s drop-off zone fee for non-electric vehicles, increasing it to £4 for ten minutes.

‘The infrastructure to support it is terrible’

This was the third increase in in the last six years – with charges first doubling to £2 in 2016 and later rising further to £3 in 2019.

A number of taxi drivers quit the industry during the Covid-19 pandemic. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

Miss Kirkpatrick added: “It’s £4 to collect, ludicrously expensive to park and while there is a 24hour bus connection it services a tiny portion of the city, so nearly useless. For an international airport the infrastructure to support it is terrible and aimed at making the airport more money.”

In June 2018, the airport launched its own taxi services, having previously contracted Comcab to provide them, with the airport believing that running it themselves would allow them to “manage it more closely”.

‘If the service cannot be provided, we need Uber’

The constant delays at the airport, Scotland’s third biggest, has renewed calls for Uber to be introduced in the Granite City, with Nicola Gardiner posting on Twitter: “I too waited for 90 mins at midnight in the freezing cold.

Uber was granted a licence to operate in Aberdeen in 2017, but backed out two years later.

“If the service cannot be provided, we need Uber. I’ve also collected a relative and offered elderly tourists a lift at the same time, as no taxis.”

In 2017, the San Francisco based ride-hailing company was granted an operating licence to provide its services in Aberdeen, however, they shelved their plans in 2019.”

‘We are currently in the middle of a recruitment programme for drivers’

A spokesman for Aberdeen International Airport said: “At times we have a number of flights arriving at the same time and during peak timings we thank passengers for their patience.

“To help deal with this we are currently in the middle of a recruitment programme for drivers to join our fleet and would encourage anyone to get in touch if they wish to apply.”

