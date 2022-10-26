New Marriott hotel in Inverness opens ahead of schedule

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The doors of Inverness’s newest hotel have opened – a week ahead of schedule.

The AC Hotel by Marriott welcomed its first guests today.

The four-storey Glebe Street development, which will be managed by Hotel Co 51, is the largest hotel in the city, featuring 191 rooms and providing 35 full-time and part-time jobs.

The hotel was scheduled to open on November 1, but after being completed ahead of time, bosses were given the green light to welcome guests through the doors.

Wayne Androliakos, UK regional director of operations for Hotel Co 51 said: “We are honoured to open the first AC Marriott in Scotland and it’s in a great position, close to the start and end of the renowned NC500 in the capital of the Highlands.

“AC Marriott is all about offering the perfect blend of form and function at an affordable price, so it will attract a lot of business and leisure travellers who know the Marriott brand well and can rely on what this hotel will deliver.

“At Hotel Co 51 we’re proud that we continue to grow space, adding to our rapidly expanding portfolio in Europe in strategic locations.”

What can guests expect at the new AC Hotel Inverness?

The venture has been years in the making, and has transformed the derelict site of the city’s former swimming pool.

The site, located on the banks of the River Ness, lay vacant for nearly two decades as developers battled to obtain planning permission to revive the area.

Ground works on the project began in March last year with developers eager to boost business and tourism in the Highland Capital.

Last week, the Press and Journal was given a look behind the scenes of the new Marriott hotel in preparation for its grand opening.

The hotel features over 150 king-sized rooms, including accessible ones, and 30 twin rooms boasting spectacular river views across to the Black Isle and Inverness city centre.

AC Hotel by Marriott Inverness is Hotel Co 51’s seventh property in Scotland and 16th in the UK – joining the likes of Moxy Edinburgh Fountainbridge, Courtyard by Marriott SEC in Glasgow and Moxy London Excel.