Uber, women’s safety and increased fares: We speak to the revellers braving Aberdeen’s taxi queues about how to reduce the wait to get home

By Cameron Roy
December 9, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: December 9, 2022, 5:39 pm
The taxi queues at midnight were already building down Union Street. Image: Cameron Roy/DC Thomson
The taxi queues at midnight were already building down Union Street. Image: Cameron Roy/DC Thomson

It’s midnight, and there are no taxis to be seen on Aberdeen’s taxi ranks.

People have already been left waiting for over an hour as the queues continue to grow longer.

The city’s fleet was 849 in 2020, but due to drivers leaving the profession during the pandemic it has now fallen to 605.

Those trying to make their way home after a night out have been left feeling the effects of the shortage the most.

Although Aberdeen Inspired and Aberdeen City Council have funded a free night bus to boost city centre footfall, the buses only take people to villages around the city.

Those living inside the city are left to rely on the taxi service.

Throughout December, people waiting in the queue have been left feeling tired, cold and frustrated.

They have shared their thoughts on what should be done.

‘Taxi drivers need to be paid more’

Martin Hood is a mechanical fitter who has been going out in Aberdeen for over 17 years.

He said: “The taxi shortage has 100% got worse recently. I think the increasing cost of fuel has made drivers think it’s not affordable.

Martin Hood has been going out in Aberdeen for 17 years. Image: Cameron Roy/DC Thomson

“I would rather pay an extra pound or two and get home quicker after a night out.”

Due to the long waits, people are often encouraged by others in the queue to share with strangers if they are going to the same area in the city.

While we joined the queue, revellers could be heard shouting to others to find out if others were going to the same destination as them.

‘Women’s safety needs to be priority’

Several night revelers raised concerns about the long waits leading to safety issues.

Donna Gear, an occupational therapist from Aberdeen believes women have been especially let down by the shortage.

The 41-year-old said: “The waits put women off from going out. I think after what happened to the woman in Dyce, women’s safety needs to be made a priority.”

The late night taxi rank outside Grosvenor Casino near Castlegate also had a long queue. Image: Cameron Roy/DC Thomson

In an effort to improve safety, taxi ranks already move after midnight from neighboring streets onto Union Street where security guards help maintain order.

However, the plans are not always well understood by partygoers. One unlucky young man got into the queue on Back Wynd at 10.30pm, and by the time he reached the front at midnight he was told the rank had closed.

He then had to rejoin the already large queue at the back on Union Street. His total wait was around two and a half hours.

But 25-year-old teacher Fraser Burnett didn’t feel the queues were too bad.

He said: “At least there are people to manage the queue. In some cities, there is no one to manage the queue and that is total chaos.”

‘Private hires need to be able to pick up from the rank’

The council, which sets the rates that taxi drivers charge, has already taken steps to try and increase driver numbers.

In September, councillors agreed to make resits for the taxi driver street knowledge test easier. 

However, inventory controller Davy Connell believes more need to be done.

He thinks private hire taxis should be able to pick up customers from the rank just like yellow plate city taxis after midnight.

Davy Connell believes private hire taxis need to be able to pick up from ranks after midnight. Image: Cameron Roy/DC Thomson

The 55-year-old said: “The problem is the taxi drivers don’t want it because it would reduce their work. But everyone would get home safer.

“Even if they were to introduce a regular night bus, the shortage of drivers mean they are struggling too.”

‘Uber is needed in Aberdeen’

One idea to improve the shortage is to introduce the mobile app Uber to Aberdeen.

Firefighter Iain Goodlad, from Shetland, goes out in Aberdeen every few weeks.

He said: “Uber is in Edinburgh and I’ve never had to wait more than 10 minutes.

“I would love to see Uber introduced to Aberdeen.”

In 2017, Uber was granted an operating licence in Aberdeen, but handed it back in 2019.

An expert at the time said it was due to the lack of a “business case” in the Granite City.

Tags

Conversation

