Vigil to be held in Dyce for murder victim Jill Barclay

A vigil will be held in Dyce tonight for a mum-of-two murdered on her way home from a night out.

Jill Barclay died in the early hours of Saturday.

The 47-year-old – who was described as a “diamond” with a “heart of gold” was last seen leaving the Spider’s Web on Station Road.

Her body was later found on fire near the roundabout at Stoneywood Road and Victoria Road at about 3.30am on Saturday.

A 22-year-old man is due to appear in Aberdeen Sheriff Court today, charged with her murder.

The tragedy has sent shockwaves through the community, and tonight friends, family and local residents will pay tribute at a vigil.

Vigil to commemorate the ‘witty and lovely’ mum and friend

People will meet at 7pm outside Greggs back car park on Burnside Road.

Some have said they will be bringing a jar of glowsticks in tribute to the woman who “loved to party”.

Ms Barclay, who had a six-year-old son and eight-year-old daughter, was a proposals engineer at the oil and gas firm Petrofac.

She was a keen kickboxer, and loved her family and friends – who said she “always smiling”.

Flowers have been laid at the scene and a gofundme page has also been set up for donations to help the family with funeral costs.

‘Down to earth’ mum, friend and colleague

Some donors have left tributes to Ms Barclay describing a “fun, witty and down to earth” colleague, mum and friend.

One of the donors, Pamela Duncan, posted: “Jill was such a lovely and down to earth person and was so friendly to me when I worked with her briefly back in 2021. Thoughts are with Jill’s family at this difficult time.”

Melaine Fowlie posted she was heartbroken for Ms Barclay’s children and family and friends.

She commented: “I will forever treasure our nights out that turned into early mornings, our chats where we put the world and our lives to right along with all the other memories.”

The page has received over 430 donations and is currently sitting at more than £7,800.

It was set up by Ms Barclay’s friends Claire Carstairs and Gillian Gove, who wrote: “Jill was a much-loved partner, daughter, a parent-of-two, the best friend, a kickboxing ninja, a raver – a human with a heart of gold and true to the core.

“In light of Jill, she loved to party, when we have hit our milestone target we will have a – “Rave it like your Jill” event here in Stoneywood.

“In this dark time let’s come together as one as a community and raise as much funds as we possibly can for her beautiful family.”