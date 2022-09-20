Vigil to be held in Dyce for murder victim Jill Barclay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Vigil to be held in Dyce for murder victim Jill Barclay

By Lottie Hood
September 20, 2022, 11:34 am Updated: September 20, 2022, 11:35 am
A vigil will be held tonight to commemorate Jill Barclay.
A vigil will be held tonight to commemorate Jill Barclay.

A vigil will be held in Dyce tonight for a mum-of-two murdered on her way home from a night out.

Jill Barclay died in the early hours of Saturday.

The 47-year-old – who was described as a “diamond” with a “heart of gold” was last seen leaving the Spider’s Web on Station Road.

Her body was later found on fire near the roundabout at Stoneywood Road and Victoria Road at about 3.30am on Saturday.

A 22-year-old man is due to appear in Aberdeen Sheriff Court today, charged with her murder.

The tragedy has sent shockwaves through the community, and tonight friends, family and local residents will pay tribute at a vigil.

Jill Barclay’s loved ones say she had a “heart of gold”.

Vigil to commemorate the ‘witty and lovely’ mum and friend

People will meet at 7pm outside Greggs back car park on Burnside Road.

Some have said they will be bringing a jar of glowsticks in tribute to the woman who “loved to party”.

Ms Barclay, who had a six-year-old son and eight-year-old daughter, was a proposals engineer at the oil and gas firm Petrofac.

She was a keen kickboxer, and loved her family and friends – who  said she “always smiling”. 

Flowers have been laid at the scene and a gofundme page has also been set up for donations to help the family with funeral costs.

Floral tributes have been laid near where Ms Barclay’s body was found.

‘Down to earth’ mum, friend and colleague

Some donors have left tributes to Ms Barclay describing a “fun, witty and down to earth” colleague, mum and friend.

One of the donors, Pamela Duncan, posted: “Jill was such a lovely and down to earth person and was so friendly to me when I worked with her briefly back in 2021. Thoughts are with Jill’s family at this difficult time.”

Melaine Fowlie posted she was heartbroken for Ms Barclay’s children and family and friends.

She commented: “I will forever treasure our nights out that turned into early mornings, our chats where we put the world and our lives to right along with all the other memories.”

The page has received over 430 donations and is currently sitting at more than £7,800.

It was set up by Ms Barclay’s friends Claire Carstairs and Gillian Gove, who wrote: “Jill was a much-loved partner, daughter, a parent-of-two, the best friend, a kickboxing ninja, a raver – a human with a heart of gold and true to the core.

“In light of Jill, she loved to party, when we have hit our milestone target we will have a – “Rave it like your Jill” event here in Stoneywood.

“In this dark time let’s come together as one as a community and raise as much funds as we possibly can for her beautiful family.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Andrew Hindes.
Aberdeen drink-driver had knife stashed under seat to 'sharpen his pencils'
The new Poundland store will open at the old Waterstone's site on Union Street on Saturday. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Readers react to long-awaited return of Poundland on Union Street
0
Great British Beach Clean in Aberdeen
Aberdeen residents tackle the city's famous golden sands for the Great British Beach Clean
0
l-r Blair McCombie, operations director, Dave Fisher, business development director, and Warren Ackroyd, managing director, Oilenco.
New business development director for Aberdeenshire oil firm
0
CR0038293 vigil for Jill Barclay who was murdered in Dyce at the weekend. 7pm outside Greggs back car park on Burnside Road but may move up to near a property opposite the roundabout at Dyces Stoneywood Road and Victoria Street (where there is a police cordon at the scene of crime). Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............20/9/22
Hundreds attend vigil in memory of murdered Aberdeen mum Jill Barclay
The new Post Office counter opened in Northfield on Tuesday. Picture: Post Office.
Reopening of Northfield Post Office marks return of vital services to the community
0
FirsGroup announced the sale of its North American businesses, including Greyhound, last year.
Aberdeen-based FirstGroup suffers share price fall after Greyhound property deal
0
The man accused of murdering Jill Barclay, Rhys Bennett, has appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Man accused of murdering Aberdeen mum Jill Barclay appears in court
The Queen's funeral was held at Westminster Abbey on Monday. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.
North and north-east invitees 'honoured' to represent home communities at Queen's funeral in London
0
A plan of the proposed Seed Box site at Banchory
The Seed Box gets a green thumbs up for new gardening training centre at…
0

More from Press and Journal

Andrew Hindes.
Aberdeen drink-driver had knife stashed under seat to 'sharpen his pencils'
The new Poundland store will open at the old Waterstone's site on Union Street on Saturday. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Readers react to long-awaited return of Poundland on Union Street
0
Great British Beach Clean in Aberdeen
Aberdeen residents tackle the city's famous golden sands for the Great British Beach Clean
0
Highland League Management Committee Meeting at Lossiemouth FC Social Club. Garry Farquhar, President Buckie Thistle, with Raymond Carno, after the meeting. Picture by Gordon Lennox 20/04/2017
'It's our equivalent of a European tie': Garry Farquhar looks forward to Buckie's clash…
HIGHLAND LEAGUE FRASERBURGH V BRORA BROCH'S PAUL YOUNG AND JOHN PICKLES CHALLENGE FOR THE BALL
Highland League streaming returns during international breaks
Highland councillors will consider an extra £3m cost of living support plan on Thursday. Photo: Sandy McCook
Council sets out £3m cash support as data shows Highland household costs are up…
0

Editor's Picks