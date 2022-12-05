APPROVED: Camphill school to build flats for retired teachers at Cults despite complaints about ‘dominating’ building

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Councillors have backed plans to build new “co-housing” flats for retired Camphill Schools staff in Cults despite concerns they would “dominate” the skyline.

The charity applied for planning permission to build 20 apartments on a site within the grounds of Cairnlee House just off Bailieswells Road.

Their proposal will see eight two-bedroom and 12 one-bedroom flats built over three storeys.

The vacant Caranoc and Whithom buildings on the site will be knocked down to make way for the apartments.

It is hoped that the flats will provide affordable homes for retired co-workers and others in the Camphill community who may struggle to get suitable housing elsewhere.

The plans were considered by Aberdeen City Council’s planning committee yesterday.

Building would ‘dominate’ the surrounding area

But the plan had attracted objections from five neighbours living nearby.

One resident, Steve McHattie, attended the meeting to raise his concerns.

He said people in the area “greatly admire” the charity for the work they do but believe the proposed building would “dominate” the site and surrounding area.

Meanwhile Iain Riddoch said there would be a “high likelihood” of access to residents homes being at risk during demolition and construction.

He was also worried that increased traffic on Cairnlee Road could cause an accident in the future.

Residents raise road safety concerns

Mr Riddoch told the committee that there had been a “number of near misses” between vehicles exiting the proposed site and those driving up Cairnlee Road.

He added: “The road is masked by a belt of trees and a stone wall so cars can’t see what’s coming.

“The number of times somebody has just shot straight out in front of a car is quite frightening.”

But despite these concerns councillors unanimously approved the plan and asked for extra screening to be put in place along Baillieswells Road.

Councillors also asked for assurance that Cairnlee Road would not be closed off during construction.

You can watch the meeting here.