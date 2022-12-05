Where would you like to see Walker Road School in Torry relocated to?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Members of the public are being invited to share their views on the relocation of an Aberdeen primary school.

Aberdeen City Council is proposing to relocate Walker Road School in Torry to a new building at Tullos Circle.

If approved, pupils would start attending the new school from August 1 2023 or as soon as possible after that date.

The consultation will also ask for opinions on changes to the school catchment area which would also come into effect from August 1 next year.

All houses north of Balnagask Road and west of Mansfield Road would be part of the proposed Walker Road catchment area.

Meanwhile, all houses north of Balnagask Road and east of Mansfield Road, as well as the area to the north and east of St Fittick’s Road, would fall in to the Tullos School catchment area.

Anyone who wishes to share their views on the proposed move is asked to fill out the consultation on the council website.

Alternatively, comments can be sent via post or email to schoolstate@aberdeencity.gov.uk

Feedback can be given from today until Tuesday January 31.

A public meeting will be held at Walker Road School as part of the consultation process on Wednesday, January 18 between 7pm and 8pm.