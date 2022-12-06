Barburrito returns to Union Square in Aberdeen after two-year absence

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A popular burrito restaurant has returned to Aberdeen after being closed for two years.

Union Square announced the reopening of Barburrito today.

The Mexican chain restaurant has returned to its previous premises on the first floor in the shopping centre

Guess who's back? Back again, Barburrito's back, Tell a friend…. 👀 Fall in love with the spirited culture and flavorsome food at Barburrito Union Square! Tag who your taking with you below! 👇 Posted by Union Square Aberdeen on Monday, 5 December 2022

It appears many have missed its “mouth-watering menu” and have been quick to tag friends in anticipation of its return.

The chain first opened in Union Square in 2016 and was said to be a “fantastic addition” to the shopping centre’s selection of restaurants.

However, in December 2020, Barburrito announced the permanent closure of the branch in Union Square.

The decision was part of a restructuring deal with the purpose of trying to keep the chain alive during the pandemic lockdowns.

Another two outlets in Edinburgh and Manchester were also closed at the time.

Nearly two years later, it appears the brand is back to serve the people of Aberdeen.