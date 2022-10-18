Thieves smash Inverurie shop window to steal cigarettes, alcohol and vapes before taking CCTV footage of crime

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Thieves smashed an Inverurie shop window to steal cigarettes, alcohol and vapes – before taking the CCTV footage of their crime.

The incident occurred late on Monday night, after co-owner Rajwant Kour had closed up and gone to bed.

She and her husband have been running the newsagent in Port Elphinstone for five years. It is known locally as the Port paper shop.

She said it was “so upsetting” to see the damage that had been done to their business in the morning.

The criminals smashed the window on the door and climbed inside. They seized cigarettes, alcohol and vapes.

The exact amount of stolen goods will only be known after a full stock take has been completed.

Police were called to the scene at 6am and taped off the crime scene while they carried out an investigation.

The shop had to be closed to customers while they dusted for fingerprints.

Mrs Kour, 43, said: “We now have to go through so much hassle with the insurance. They took the CCTV camera with them so we could not use it.”

How has the community reacted?

The community around Inverurie has been shocked by the incident.

Mrs Kour said neighbors have been “really concerned about what happened”, and have been providing “sympathy”.

Inverurie and District councillor Neil Baillie said: “This is upsetting to hear about in a very well-established and important local business.

“Luckily these incidents are few and far between. It is very disappointing that a business like this that is very well-used in the Port Elphinstone area had to be closed while the investigation was taking place.”

Police Sergeant Gordon MacDougall said: “Our inquiries are ongoing and we would be keen to speak to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

“If you have any information that might assist us in our inquiries, please contact us via 101 quoting incident number 0407 of October 18.”