Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Big Christmas Food Appeal: Find a drop-off point near you

By Shona Gossip
November 17, 2022, 12:09 pm Updated: December 16, 2022, 4:22 pm
The Big Christmas Food Appeal drop-off point is now open in The Trinity Centre, Aberdeen. Pictured: Ellie Milne, P&J; Craig McDonald, Original 106; Shona Gossip, P&J. Photo: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Donations are already flooding in for The Big Christmas Food Appeal – and it’s about to become even easier to get involved.

The Press and Journal, Evening Express, Original 106 and Energy Voice relaunched the appeal on Saturday with the aim of supporting those struggling for food this winter.

We’re working with charity partner Cfine to raise money and boost supplies, which they distribute to foodbanks across Grampian, the Highlands and Islands.

And now it is easier than ever to get involved, as today we’re launching our first ever Big Christmas Food Appeal drop-off points.

The Trinity Centre in Aberdeen has generously given us a unit to use as our main drop-off in the city. Our reporters, radio presenters and marketing, commercial and advertising teams will be manning the shop seven days a week, from 11am-4pm.

The Big Christmas Food Appeal has drop-off points at 1Msq and 2Msq on Broad Street. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

There will also be drop-off points in the reception of 1Msq and 2Msq on Broad Street – ideal for those visiting the Christmas Village, which also opens later today.

In Elgin, foodbank Moray Food Plus – which works closely with Cfine – is accepting appeal donations.

Moray Food Plus is also a drop-off point for The Big Christmas Food Appeal. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

Staff at The P&J’s Inverness office at Stoneyfield Business Park will also be accepting donations, which will be collected by the Cfine team in the north.

Donations of tinned goods such as soup, vegetables, beans, meats and fruits as well as cereal, pasta, rice and jars of sauces, UHT milk and toiletries will be gratefully received.

Donations can also be dropped off at The P&J’s office at Stoneyfield Business Park, Inverness. Image: Lauren Robertson/DC Thomson

Spreading cheer to those who need it most

Kenny Bruce, operations manager at The Trinity Centre, said the team were “more than happy to help out” by donating a unit for the drop-off point.

“This appeal was born through necessity of the current climate where many people are looking for that little bit of help,” he said.

“We can help raise awareness of the fantastic work Cfine are doing in the city by providing a city centre space so people who are in a position to contribute to the appeal can make an easy drop-off and have that peace of mind knowing their donations will be going to help in the local area.”

The Trinity Centre has donated the unit for The Big Christmas Food Appeal. The drop-off is open 11am-4pm every day. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Hilary Fleming, of CBRE, which is facilities manager at Marischal Square, said: “We are pleased to be supporting The Big Food Appeal by hosting two city centre drop-off points at our receptions at 1MSq and 2MSq on Broad Street.

“This festive season is likely to be particularly tough for many people, so we are proud to be doing our bit to help the local community here in Aberdeen. We hope many of our tenants as well as members of the public will get behind this fantastic appeal, donate what they can and help to spread some Christmas cheer to those who need it most.”

As well as raising money and boosting stock for charity partner Cfine, The Big Christmas Food Appeal is highlighting the help that is available in our communities and tackling the stigma around food poverty.

Get involved with The Big Christmas Food Appeal

