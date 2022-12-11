Inverurie’s reindeer parade delights families as it returns for third year

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Inverurie reindeer parade has delighted families as it made a triumphant return for the third year.

Despite the rain, families across Aberdeenshire gathered in Inverurie on Saturday as its celebrated parade made its way through the town centre.

The Cairngorm reindeer were dressed up in their Christmas finery as they made their way past the gathered crowds.

Also set up for the day was Santa’s Grotto, which was enjoyed by both the young and old.

The “magical” day has been praised as being a favourite for families in the area.

There was a food van and hot chocolate served to help heat people up during the freezing day which saw ice and snow cover large parts of Aberdeenshire.

To help entertain children there was hair braiding and face painting on offer too.

It was organised by Inverurie Business Improvement District (Bid). The organisation works at promoting and representing businesses in the town.

Manager Derek Ritchie, who was raised in Inverurie, said: “It was a success, even though the weather never stopped raining all day.

“It brings people into the town centre which is what we are trying to achieve.

“It is a bit of a fun event, and businesses certainly benefit due to the footfall in the town centre.”

More Inverurie Christmas events to come

The triumph of the reindeer parade follows an even bigger and more successful Christmas light switch-on, which saw thousands come into the town.

But Inverurie Bid wants to continue with even more events.

On Friday, December 16, there will be a Tractor fun run that will involve decorated tractors driving around the town.

The best decorated tractor and best dressed driver will receive prizes.

Although the well known favourite Santa Run event was postponed on Sunday, December 11 due to the weather, it will now be taking place on Sunday, December 18.

For more information, visit the events Facebook page.