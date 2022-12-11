North and north-east braces as weather warnings for snow and ice extended until Thursday

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Weather warnings for snow and ice have been extended until Thursday as forecasters warn of further disruption.

The Met Office has issued new yellow warnings for parts of the Highlands and Islands and Grampian.

The existing warning was due to end at noon on Monday, however, these have now been extended by a further three days.

Warnings of adverse weather first came into effect on Wednesday as the region recorded its first snowfall this winter.

Gritters have been out in force working to minimise disruption and improve driving conditions for commuters.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️ Snow and ice across northern Scotland and northeast England Tuesday 1200 – Thursday 1200 Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/N9ebrHjO1P — Met Office (@metoffice) December 11, 2022

On Saturday, rescuers from Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team waded through waist-deep snow and snow blizzards to rescue four climbers lost in the Cairngorms.

Two walkers who had been attempting to return from their route when they got into difficulty amidst blizzard conditions.

The Cairngorms are one of the coldest places in the UK.

CMRT were called out late yesterday afternoon for two mountaineers who got into difficulty returning from their route. Whilst searching for the missing pair in arduous conditions, (continued in comments) pic.twitter.com/2XBRHwie4k — Cairngorm MRT (@cairngorm_mrt) December 11, 2022

School bus disruptions to come

Despite several bus disruptions over the weekend, more will be coming on Monday.

Meldrum Academy in Oldmeldrum, Aberdeenshire, has announced due to the road conditions their bus company will not run to Kirkton of Rayne on Monday to pick up children.

But any pupil who can be transported to Old Rayne will be picked up at 8.20pm.

Parents have also been advised that the bus which enters the Daviot Estate will not enter on Monday and children will have to be picked up at the entrance.

Black ice turns roads in Aberdeenshire to glass

Motorists in Aberdeenshire are reporting difficult driving conditions on several rural roads as a result of black ice.

The A947 between Fyvie to Turriff and Newmachar and Old Meldrum is understood to be incredibly slippery.

Meanwhile, the B999 is currently closed at Potterton.

Snow gates on the A93 at Braemar and the Spittal of Glenshee were closed due to the large volume of snow on the road. But on Sunday afternoon, they were reopened.

However, snow gates on the A939 between Tomintoul and Cock Bridge, and another at Cairn O’Mount remain shut.

Motorists are being urged to drive with care and plan ahead amidst the freezing conditions.

Network Rail Scotland shared a photo on the Aberdeen to Inverness line, near the hamlet of Mulben which was almost completely covered in snow.

📸 It's a snowy day in the hamlet of Mulben on the Aberdeen to Inverness route. It's here we've seen the highest snow accumulations on Scotland's Railway. pic.twitter.com/CwRUbLqmhe — Network Rail Scotland (@NetworkRailSCOT) December 11, 2022

This article will be updated with the latest weather alerts throughout the evening.