North and north-east braces as weather warnings for snow and ice extended until Thursday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

North and north-east braces as weather warnings for snow and ice extended until Thursday

By Michelle Henderson
December 11, 2022, 10:17 am Updated: December 11, 2022, 6:08 pm
Motorists are being urged to drive with care as wintry weather continues to batter the north and north-east. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Motorists are being urged to drive with care as wintry weather continues to batter the north and north-east. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Weather warnings for snow and ice have been extended until Thursday as forecasters warn of further disruption.

The Met Office has issued new yellow warnings for parts of the Highlands and Islands and Grampian.

The existing warning was due to end at noon on Monday, however, these have now been extended by a further three days.

Warnings of adverse weather first came into effect on Wednesday as the region recorded its first snowfall this winter.

Gritters have been out in force working to minimise disruption and improve driving conditions for commuters.

On Saturday, rescuers from Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team waded through waist-deep snow and snow blizzards to rescue four climbers lost in the Cairngorms.

Two walkers who had been attempting to return from their route when they got into difficulty amidst blizzard conditions.

The Cairngorms are one of the coldest places in the UK.

School bus disruptions to come

Despite several bus disruptions over the weekend, more will be coming on Monday.

Meldrum Academy in Oldmeldrum, Aberdeenshire, has announced due to the road conditions their bus company will not run to Kirkton of Rayne on Monday to pick up children.

But any pupil who can be transported to Old Rayne will be picked up at 8.20pm.

Parents have also been advised that the bus which enters the Daviot Estate will not enter on Monday and children will have to be picked up at the entrance.

Black ice turns roads in Aberdeenshire to glass

Motorists in Aberdeenshire are reporting difficult driving conditions on several rural roads as a result of black ice.

The A947 between Fyvie to Turriff and Newmachar and Old Meldrum is understood to be incredibly slippery.

Meanwhile, the B999 is currently closed at Potterton.

Snow gates on the A93 at Braemar and the Spittal of Glenshee were closed due to the large volume of snow on the road. But on Sunday afternoon, they were reopened.

However, snow gates on the A939 between Tomintoul and Cock Bridge, and another at Cairn O’Mount remain shut.

Motorists are being urged to drive with care and plan ahead amidst the freezing conditions.

Network Rail Scotland shared a photo on the Aberdeen to Inverness line, near the hamlet of Mulben which was almost completely covered in snow.

This article will be updated with the latest weather alerts throughout the evening.

WATCH: Mountaineers wade through waist-deep snow to rescue stranded walkers in Cairngorms

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Andrew Mackenzie last seen in Aberdeen traced safe and well
Motorists are being urged to drive with care as wintry weather continues to batter the north and north-east. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
Motorists are being urged to drive with care as wintry weather continues to batter the north and north-east. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in 'ongoing argument'
top 10 music acts aberdeen 2023
Top 10 music acts heading for Aberdeen in 2023 - including Elton John and…
Motorists are being urged to drive with care as wintry weather continues to batter the north and north-east. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
New Year Honours: Former NSTA boss Andy Samuel awarded CBE
Motorists are being urged to drive with care as wintry weather continues to batter the north and north-east. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Extinction Rebellion announces ‘temporary shift’ away from disruption
Motorists are being urged to drive with care as wintry weather continues to batter the north and north-east. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
Motorists are being urged to drive with care as wintry weather continues to batter the north and north-east. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
PTSD sufferer camps in garden after 400-litres of water bursts through council house ceiling
Plans for the Glenbervie Estate and the KIldrummy Estate feature in our latest round-up
Macphie boss splitting Glenbervie manse as living costs soar, while mega-rich new American owners…

Most Read

1
Motorists are being urged to drive with care as wintry weather continues to batter the north and north-east. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Motorists are being urged to drive with care as wintry weather continues to batter the north and north-east. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
3
Motorists are being urged to drive with care as wintry weather continues to batter the north and north-east. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
4
Motorists are being urged to drive with care as wintry weather continues to batter the north and north-east. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
5
Motorists are being urged to drive with care as wintry weather continues to batter the north and north-east. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
6
Motorists are being urged to drive with care as wintry weather continues to batter the north and north-east. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
Motorists are being urged to drive with care as wintry weather continues to batter the north and north-east. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
8
Motorists are being urged to drive with care as wintry weather continues to batter the north and north-east. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash
9
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Andrew Mackenzie last seen in Aberdeen traced safe and well
10
Motorists are being urged to drive with care as wintry weather continues to batter the north and north-east. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty

More from Press and Journal

Motorists are being urged to drive with care as wintry weather continues to batter the north and north-east. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Motorists are being urged to drive with care as wintry weather continues to batter the north and north-east. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Motorists are being urged to drive with care as wintry weather continues to batter the north and north-east. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Motorists are being urged to drive with care as wintry weather continues to batter the north and north-east. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Motorists are being urged to drive with care as wintry weather continues to batter the north and north-east. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Motorists are being urged to drive with care as wintry weather continues to batter the north and north-east. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Motorists are being urged to drive with care as wintry weather continues to batter the north and north-east. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Motorists are being urged to drive with care as wintry weather continues to batter the north and north-east. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Motorists are being urged to drive with care as wintry weather continues to batter the north and north-east. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle

Editor's Picks

Most Commented