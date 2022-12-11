Drone flying ‘well above’ height restrictions causes helicopter to turn and avoid it near Bridge of Don in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A helicopter flying near Bridge of Don in Aberdeen had to turn and avoid a drone that was flying “well above” height restrictions.

The EC175 helicopter pilot initially thought they had seen a large bird, and turned to avoid it.

However, as the object drew closer it looked like a drone as it was bright blue in colour and was on a steady trajectory.

It also appeared to have a “line suspended from it”.

The incident occurred two miles east of Bridge of Don while the helicopter was flying at 1,000ft.

An official report into the incident on October 5 described how the sighting was reported to the Aberdeen control tower straight away.

Drone the ‘size of a dinner plate’

At 10.40am, the Aberdeen air controller manager said the chopper had reported a drone flying underneath them.

After the aircraft had landed, they reported that they estimated the drone to be 150ft below them and the “size of a dinner plate”.

They reiterated that it was “well above” the 400ft UK-wide drone height restriction.

Air investigators have ruled the reported altitude and description of the object were “sufficient to indicate” it could have been a drone.

However, the risk of collision was rated low due to the actions taken by the pilot to avoid the situation.

It is not the first time a drone has flown too close to a helicopter near Aberdeen.

The north-east is particularly prone to interactions involving helicopters and drones. Aberdeen Airport is a busy hub of helicopter activity serving the north sea oil industry.

In November, a drone was spotted flying 40ft near a helicopter near Stonehaven.