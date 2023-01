[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dons legend Willie Miller has backed The Big Christmas Food Appeal – urging people to give a small donation to make a big difference.

Mr Miller visited foodbank charity Cfine during a visit to Aberdeen yesterday to hear firsthand about the work they do to keep people across the north and north-east fed.

The Gothenburg Great toured the warehouse on Poynernook Road with chief executive Fiona Rae and development manager Graeme Robbie, and was shocked to hear how quickly the crates of food stacked up will be gone.

He is now backing The Big Christmas Food Appeal – a collaboration between The Press and Journal, Evening Express, Energy Voice and Original 106’s to relieve some of the pressure individuals and families are feeling this winter.

We’re working with Cfine to boost donations of not just money, but essential food and toiletries, while also highlighting the help that is out there to anyone in need.

‘No disgrace in using a foodbank during these tough times’

The former Dons skipper – who is also a columnist for The P&J – said: “To be perfectly honest I thought we were past these days.

“I came through the 70s which was a difficult time for the general public, and it seems to be a mirror image of what we’re going through just now for different reasons.

“It’s a situation that you hope you can get through. As we come to the end of one year, you hope the following year is going to be better.”

While never having used a foodbank himself, Mr Miller said growing up in the east end of Glasgow in the 1960s had not been easy.

“It was a difficult gig and you didn’t have the opportunity of using foodbanks,” he added. “It was outside toilets, it was basic conditions but it was a good family life which is the most important thing.

“I’m aware of the modern-day foodbank issue, especially just now with inflation and the cost of energy, and just everybody really struggling to keep things together.

“There’s no disgrace in using a foodbank during these tough times. The Big Christmas Food Appeal is a very worthwhile cause.”

Generous north-east public

He said the charity workers, volunteers and those donating food were the “real heroes”.

When asked what people could do to help, Mr Miller said: “I think it’s about small donations. I don’t think people are expecting large donations from the general public.

“Obviously if you can afford large donations then that’s great news but even if it’s a small donation then it’s very worthwhile to give support.

“I think the general public – and I’m speaking for the north-east – I’ve been here a long time now since I was 16… they are generous.

“They maybe get bad publicity for being the opposite but my experience of them is that they are a very generous community. They’ll continue to support it I’ve got no doubt about that.”

Cfine’s delight at high-profile visit

Cfine’s chief executive Mrs Rae said staff and volunteers were delighted to welcome Mr Miller to the Aberdeen base.

She said: “For him to take time out of his busy schedule to come and see what’s happening behind the doors of Cfine and the impact that we’re having on the local community, is really quite special.

“The support being shown by somebody so prominent, is really, really helpful.”

Hundreds of pounds worth of food – and even low-cost cookers, such as an air fryer – have been donated through the Big Christmas Food Appeal both through our Amazon wishlist and at our drop-off points.

Generous readers have also donated to our JustGiving page, with some of our youngest even giving up their Christmas present money to the cause – helping to raise more than £3,300 so far.

Mrs Rae said the charity is seeing a “tremendous amount of generosity” from people, and hopes Mr Miller’s visit will further boost that.

“We as an organisation, amongst many others that we work with, make sure that there is no stigma attached to accessing emergency food,” she added

“Everybody that comes through that door is offered the full support that they deserve.

“It’s also often not just food that people need, they often need other support as well and that’s just the start of the journey for people. Food is a vehicle to further support services that they need great.”

Get involved with The Big Christmas Food Appeal