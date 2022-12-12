Temperatures tonight could be some of the coldest ever for the north and north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Temperatures tonight could be some of the coldest ever for the north and north-east

By Louise Glen
December 12, 2022, 4:39 pm Updated: December 12, 2022, 7:42 pm
Wintery conditions with a Met Office warning for snow and ice remain in place. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Wintery conditions with a Met Office warning for snow and ice remain in place. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

We’ve just had the coldest night of the year, but that could be superseded tonight.

The Met Office recorded -15.7C in Braemar overnight, although local weather stations recorded -17C in Corgarff and Strathdon.

Forecasters are expecting -17C in Dufftown tonight, but say it will feel much colder due to the wind chill factor.

A yellow warning for ice and snow is in place until noon on Thursday, which affects the Highlands and Islands, Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

Today, the weather has caused disruption to roads, schools and transport around the north and north-east as the cold snap continues.

Motorists and pedestrians are advised to expect more of the same tomorrow.

What should you expect tonight?

Aberdeen: overnight temperatures will go down to -6C. Tuesday will see a high of 3C.

Peterhead: -7C overnight with a daytime high on Tuesday of 5C.

Elgin: Overnight it will be -7C with temperatures barely getting above 1C on Tuesday.

Inverness: -5C overnight in the Highland capital with a chill that will feel like -3C all day on Tuesday.

Braemar: After a low of -17C on Sunday night, tonight and into early Tuesday predictions show -13C on the cards. At 9am on Tuesday it is expected to be -11C.

Oban, Argyll: Overnight a low of -4C with no more than 1C throughout the day tomorrow.

Tomintoul in Moray: Temperatures will dip to 17C overnight with temperatures feeling like -8C throughout Tuesday.

Dufftown: Among the coldest places in the country, the Moray town will see temperatures that feel like -21C overnight, with sustained low temperatures of -4C through the day on Tuesday.

Newtonmore: The Cairngorm village will see lows of -5C, but it will feel much colder, and in time for the school run on Tuesday it will be no more than -4C.

Bear Scotland said all of its gritters would be out this evening in the north west,  asking people set to travel to plan ahead.

‘Most significant cold conditions since February 2021’

Met Office chief meteorologist Matthew Lehnert said: “The cold conditions will remain in situ during this week.

It is the most significant and widespread spell of cold conditions since February 2021.

“In many places daytime temperatures will struggle to get above freezing, while overnight temperatures have the potential to drop below -10 C in rural parts of Scotland.”

Mr Lehnert continued: “By the end of the weekend there is a signal that we may see a shift in type away from the Arctic-dominated conditions with milder and wetter weather coming in from the Atlantic.

“This transition could bring the risk of significant, but highly transient, snowfall before quickly turning to rain.”

