Temperatures tonight could be some of the coldest ever for the north and north-east

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

We’ve just had the coldest night of the year, but that could be superseded tonight.

The Met Office recorded -15.7C in Braemar overnight, although local weather stations recorded -17C in Corgarff and Strathdon.

Forecasters are expecting -17C in Dufftown tonight, but say it will feel much colder due to the wind chill factor.

A yellow warning for ice and snow is in place until noon on Thursday, which affects the Highlands and Islands, Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

How cold will it get this week? And will we get any more #snow? ❄️ Find out more in our latest press release ⤵️ — Met Office (@metoffice) December 12, 2022

Today, the weather has caused disruption to roads, schools and transport around the north and north-east as the cold snap continues.

Motorists and pedestrians are advised to expect more of the same tomorrow.

What should you expect tonight?

Aberdeen: overnight temperatures will go down to -6C. Tuesday will see a high of 3C.

Peterhead: -7C overnight with a daytime high on Tuesday of 5C.

Elgin: Overnight it will be -7C with temperatures barely getting above 1C on Tuesday.

Inverness: -5C overnight in the Highland capital with a chill that will feel like -3C all day on Tuesday.

Braemar: After a low of -17C on Sunday night, tonight and into early Tuesday predictions show -13C on the cards. At 9am on Tuesday it is expected to be -11C.

Oban, Argyll: Overnight a low of -4C with no more than 1C throughout the day tomorrow.

Tomintoul in Moray: Temperatures will dip to 17C overnight with temperatures feeling like -8C throughout Tuesday.

Dufftown: Among the coldest places in the country, the Moray town will see temperatures that feel like -21C overnight, with sustained low temperatures of -4C through the day on Tuesday.

Newtonmore: The Cairngorm village will see lows of -5C, but it will feel much colder, and in time for the school run on Tuesday it will be no more than -4C.

Bear Scotland said all of its gritters would be out this evening in the north west, asking people set to travel to plan ahead.

‘Most significant cold conditions since February 2021’

Met Office chief meteorologist Matthew Lehnert said: “The cold conditions will remain in situ during this week.

“It is the most significant and widespread spell of cold conditions since February 2021.

“In many places daytime temperatures will struggle to get above freezing, while overnight temperatures have the potential to drop below -10 C in rural parts of Scotland.”

❄️Road Surface Temperatures are low again today and tonight with frost and light snow over much of the North West network. 🚛There will be 29 gritters out treating all our roads this evening with 18 out checking the roads throughout the night with 1 additional vehicle available pic.twitter.com/12oozNxE06 — BEAR NW Trunk Roads (@NWTrunkRoads) December 12, 2022

Mr Lehnert continued: “By the end of the weekend there is a signal that we may see a shift in type away from the Arctic-dominated conditions with milder and wetter weather coming in from the Atlantic.

“This transition could bring the risk of significant, but highly transient, snowfall before quickly turning to rain.”