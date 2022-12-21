Silver and gold treasures hidden around Huntly Street in Aberdeen to raise funds for a north-east hospital

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Christmas came early for three lucky people taking part in a festive fundraising treasure hunt in Aberdeen – with one prize still to be found.

Silver necklaces and gold earrings are among the treasures hidden around Huntly Street.

Amy Donaldson who owns The Gym decided she wanted to do some last-minute fundraising with a treasure hunt for the Baird Family Hospital and Anchor Centre.

The hairdresser and businesswoman packed four gift bags with beautiful pieces of jewellery worth £100 and hid them around Huntly Street near her business.

Each gift bag contains an envelope so the lucky finder of the treasure can donate whatever they can afford.

‘I like things to be fun’

Three of the four bags have already been found, meaning there is still one piece of jewellery hidden and waiting. So far, £90 has been raised by the treasure hunt.

Mrs Donaldson said she was inspired to do the treasure hunt after seeing another charity post suggesting those thinking about adding an extra gift for someone could donate the money to charity on their behalf instead.

She wanted to raise funds for Baird Family Hospital and Anchor Centre because she had fertility issues in the past and also does a lot of work with Friends of Anchor, as well as helping ladies who have lost their hair.

“I like things to be fun,” she said.

“They were hidden, three have gone though and the envelopes are back so I’m really chuffed.

“I used to run this jewellery business called Mine and we used to do pop-ups, and in lockdown, I didn’t do the pop-ups so I still have quite a bit of stock and it’s lovely stuff.

“I thought let’s do something great with some of the stock and raise some money.”