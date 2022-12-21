Silver and gold treasures hidden around Huntly Street in Aberdeen to raise funds for a north-east hospital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Silver and gold treasures hidden around Huntly Street in Aberdeen to raise funds for a north-east hospital

By Lauren Taylor
December 21, 2022, 2:08 pm Updated: December 21, 2022, 7:50 pm
Amy Donaldson decided she wanted to do a fundraiser with a twist for the hosptial. Image: Colin Rennie.
Amy Donaldson decided she wanted to do a fundraiser with a twist for the hosptial. Image: Colin Rennie.

Christmas came early for three lucky people taking part in a festive fundraising treasure hunt in Aberdeen – with one prize still to be found.

Silver necklaces and gold earrings are among the treasures hidden around Huntly Street.

Amy Donaldson who owns The Gym decided she wanted to do some last-minute fundraising with a treasure hunt for the Baird Family Hospital and Anchor Centre.

The hairdresser and businesswoman packed four gift bags with beautiful pieces of jewellery worth £100 and hid them around Huntly Street near her business.

The last goodie bag to waiting to be found. Image: Amy Donaldson.

Each gift bag contains an envelope so the lucky finder of the treasure can donate whatever they can afford.

‘I like things to be fun’

Three of the four bags have already been found, meaning there is still one piece of jewellery hidden and waiting. So far, £90 has been raised by the treasure hunt.

Louise Slaney found one of the gift bags earlier today. Image: Amy Donaldson.

Mrs Donaldson said she was inspired to do the treasure hunt after seeing another charity post suggesting those thinking about adding an extra gift for someone could donate the money to charity on their behalf instead.

She wanted to raise funds for Baird Family Hospital and Anchor Centre because she had fertility issues in the past and also does a lot of work with Friends of Anchor, as well as helping ladies who have lost their hair.

“I like things to be fun,” she said.

“They were hidden, three have gone though and the envelopes are back so I’m really chuffed.

“I used to run this jewellery business called Mine and we used to do pop-ups, and in lockdown, I didn’t do the pop-ups so I still have quite a bit of stock and it’s lovely stuff.

“I thought let’s do something great with some of the stock and raise some money.”

