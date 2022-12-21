Nine Scottish football clubs showing signs of financial distress, according to report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nine Scottish football clubs showing signs of financial distress, according to report

By Andy Skinner
December 21, 2022, 2:30 pm
Ken Pattullo. Image: Begbies Traynor
Ken Pattullo. Image: Begbies Traynor

A report by business recovery specialist Begbies Traynor has indicated a rise in the number of Scottish football clubs showing signs of financial distress.

The company’s October 2022 Football Distress Survey has concluded a total of nine clubs across Scotland are showing signs of distress, which is three more than the last survey in March.

According to the survey of Scottish clubs, the Championship has seen the highest level of hardship, with four of the 10 second-tier outfits showing symptoms of financial difficulty.

Ken Pattullo, who leads Begbies Traynor, believes the latest figures suggest clubs are taking more financial risks to get promoted, or to avoid relegation from the top tier of Scottish football.

Pattullo said: “The financial prize of the Scottish Premiership gates and TV deals, which although only a fraction of those in the (English) Premier League, do still dwarf the revenues of the lower Scottish divisions.

Data from the Football Club Distress survey 2021/2022, supplied by Begbies Traynor. Image: Red Flag Alert

“Historically Scottish clubs have in recent years been better at managing finances than English ones, but there is evidence that the uplift in revenues that comes with the Scottish Premiership is starting to tempt clubs to spend more on the pitch in an attempt to secure these bigger revenue streams.”

Cost of living crisis expected to impact clubs

Pattullo believes the wearing off of financial support measures which helped clubs to navigate the Covid pandemic is also starting to show.

He feels the impact of rising costs for clubs during the winter, allied with supporters having less disposable income, will continue to impact the financial health of Scottish clubs.

He added: “The introduction of Covid relief measures and the enterprising good management of clubs saw distress levels here hit an all-time low in March this year, but the benefits of these measures now seem to be behind us and clubs are seeing increasing pressure on finances just as fans face a looming cost of living crisis.

“Clubs are looking ahead to long winter nights with high power and fuel costs, right at the point when fans’ own domestic bills are rocketing and forcing them to make tough choices as the cost of living squeezes discretionary spend.

“Even season ticket holders will have to think twice about travel costs, parking and food and drink spending, but it’s inevitable that families facing rising inflation in every aspect of their household budgets will impact the sale of match day tickets to travelling and non-season ticket fans this winter.”

