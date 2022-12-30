Rain, snow and ice cause travel disruption across the north and north-east as further warnings are issued

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Further weather warnings have been issued across the north and north-east as rain, snow and ice continue to cause disruption.

A new yellow warning for wind will came into at 6pm across the north of Scotland, including Peterhead, Elgin, Stornoway, Wick and Stromness.

At 7pm, a yellow weather warning was also placed in Highland and the Western Isles with Traffic Scotland warning strong winds could cause some transport disruption.

Highland and Western Isles – YELLOW Weather Alert, Strong winds could lead to some transport disruption on Friday evening and overnight. #TSWeatherAlert — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) December 30, 2022

Wind gusts of between 60-70mph have been forecast mainly around coasts and higher ground.

This warning is expected to end at 3am.

Transport Scotland also confirmed in a Twitter post the A9 Dornoch Bridge has had all lanes restricted in both directions due to high winds.

Even more snow and ice was forecast to hit most of the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire throughout the day, according to the Met Office.

A yellow weather warning came into effect at midnight today with wintery conditions originally expected to continue until 9pm, but the warning was removed early at noon.

From 9pm until 11am tomorrow, a yellow warning for ice will continue across all of Grampian, the Highlands and Islands.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️ Strong winds across northern Scotland Friday 1800 – New Year's Eve 0300 Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/MqJC1GwpLc — Met Office (@metoffice) December 30, 2022

Remain cautious on roads

Residents across the region have been warned of icy patches on roads and pavements as a result of the persistent rain and snow on higher ground.

There are also reports of surface water on a number of busy roads, including the A944 Straik Road and South Deeside Road.

Amey has said its has sent flood units to the A92 between Stonehaven and Muchalls, and the A90 at Stracathro.

Drivers are asked to drive carefully and to the road conditions, and told to plan ahead for longer journeys.

The A83 at the Rest and Be Thankful is now open to traffic under convoy control after an overnight closure.

Traffic Scotland is advising caution when crossing the A87 Skye Bridge due to high winds.

Gritters and tractors have been out treating the routes and helping to clear snow overnight across the north and north-east.

Consider all factors

Douglas Cairns, operator manager for Transport Scotland, has said people should expect some “unsettled weather” and is encouraging drivers to adapt to the changing conditions.

Speaking to BBC’s Good Morning Scotland, he said: “We have a number of closures in place at the moment.

“Our advice is to drive to the road conditions if you are planning to travel. Make sure yourself and your vehicle are ready for the conditions that you are likely to face, take plenty of time and make sure that you get there from A to B safely.

“It is taking all these factors into consideration when you are making a judgement on whether you should be travelling or not.”

Public transport changes

ScotRail has confirmed a speed restriction will be in place for a number of its routes due to the severe weather.

This is expected to last until the end of the day.

Journeys between Aberdeen and Montrose have been suspended until further notice, while Inverurie to Montrose services will only go as far as Aberdeen.

Trains between Inverness and Aberdeen are delayed by about half an hour, while those between Oban and Glasgow are cancelled.

Those travelling to Scottish locations from Edinburgh and Glasgow could face delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

🔶 AMBER #Mallaig #Oban #Lochboisdale 30Dec Due to forecast adverse weather conditions, this service has been diverted and will now depart from Mallaig. The vessel will carry out the following timetable:

Depart Lochboisdale – 05:20

Depart Mallaig – 09:45 — CalMac Service Info (@CalMac_Updates) December 30, 2022

The weather also impacted morning ferry services, including from Mallaig to Armadale and the Small Isles.

CalMac advised that a number of services may be cancelled at short notice due to strong winds. Passengers are asked to check their journey in advance.

The HM Hamnavoe sailing from Stromness to Scrabster, operated by Northlink Ferries, will leave an hour early at 3.45pm.

The HV Helliar leaving Lerwick for Aberdeen at 6pm will now depart at the earlier time of 3pm, arriving in Aberdeen between 9am and 10am tomorrow.