Police are investigating the sudden death of a man in Tillydrone.

Officers were called to a property on Gort Road at about 1.50pm yesterday.

A 52-year-old had died.

There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to an address in Gort Road in Aberdeen around 1.50pm on Tuesday, January 3, following the sudden death of a 52-year-old man.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”