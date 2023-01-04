Two Nuart Aberdeen artworks shortlisted for global street art awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Two Nuart Aberdeen artworks shortlisted for global street art awards

By Danica Ollerova
nuart aberdeen 2022 awards
Locals and visitors admiring Slim Safont's mural on Union Plaza. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson.

Two stunning Nuart Aberdeen murals have been handpicked as contenders for major global street art awards.

Slim Safont’s The Punishment and Nuno Viegas’ Queen Of Hearts were nominated for the “Best Of 2022” awards created by Street Art Cities –  one of the biggest online street art communities in the world.

Spanish creative Slim Safont decided to explore the festival’s theme by creating a mural that explores what the adult version of the tedious punishment from his school years would be.

He previously told the P&J: “When I was thinking about this concept, I thought about reconnecting with something when I was a kid and I remembered my time in school and the punishment we got when we were kids.

“I tried to reconnect punishment from the young age to a punishment from the adult life – paying taxes.

“That’s the ironic and funny point of view on punishment.”

Nuart Aberdeen artist Slim Safont
Close-up of Slim Safont’s work. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.

Nuart Aberdeen murals shortlisted for global awards

Nuno Viegas’ piece was championed for beautifully following last year’s Nuart festival theme of reconnecting. The Portuguese creative’s mural features a mask that’s embellished with Queen Of Hearts – referencing his previous Nuart Stavanger work that included King Of Hearts.

Voting for Street Art Cities’ Best Of 2022 competition closes on January 30. If you wish to vote for one of the Aberdeen murals, you’ll have to download the Street Art Cities app.

Nuno Viegas has created this stunning mural at Unite Students, Gerrard Street, for Nuart Aberdeen 2022. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson.

Nuart Aberdeen to return in 2023

Thousands of people flocked to the city centre last June to take in the festival atmosphere and 11 new works that have helped transform the heart of Aberdeen into a glorious canvas of masterpieces.

Aberdeen Inspired, the event organiser, was thrilled with the response and confirmed the street art festival would return later this year. Stay tuned for more details.

