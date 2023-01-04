Two Nuart Aberdeen artworks shortlisted for global street art awards

Two stunning Nuart Aberdeen murals have been handpicked as contenders for major global street art awards.

Slim Safont’s The Punishment and Nuno Viegas’ Queen Of Hearts were nominated for the “Best Of 2022” awards created by Street Art Cities – one of the biggest online street art communities in the world.

Spanish creative Slim Safont decided to explore the festival’s theme by creating a mural that explores what the adult version of the tedious punishment from his school years would be.

He previously told the P&J: “When I was thinking about this concept, I thought about reconnecting with something when I was a kid and I remembered my time in school and the punishment we got when we were kids.

“I tried to reconnect punishment from the young age to a punishment from the adult life – paying taxes.

“That’s the ironic and funny point of view on punishment.”

Nuart Aberdeen murals shortlisted for global awards

Nuno Viegas’ piece was championed for beautifully following last year’s Nuart festival theme of reconnecting. The Portuguese creative’s mural features a mask that’s embellished with Queen Of Hearts – referencing his previous Nuart Stavanger work that included King Of Hearts.

Voting for Street Art Cities’ Best Of 2022 competition closes on January 30. If you wish to vote for one of the Aberdeen murals, you’ll have to download the Street Art Cities app.

Nuart Aberdeen to return in 2023

Thousands of people flocked to the city centre last June to take in the festival atmosphere and 11 new works that have helped transform the heart of Aberdeen into a glorious canvas of masterpieces.

Aberdeen Inspired, the event organiser, was thrilled with the response and confirmed the street art festival would return later this year. Stay tuned for more details.

