A93 drivers face 33-mile diversion due to Aboyne sewer works

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Motorists will face a 33-mile diversion when a stretch of a main Deeside road shuts for three weeks.

Sewer works will be carried out on Ballater Road in Aboyne from January 16, resulting in the closure of a small stretch of road at the the A93 Aberdeen to Braemar road and the B9094 Tarland junction.

The work is the latest phase of an AJC Homes development and is expected to take 20 days.

The road will be opened each day between 5pm and 8am.

However, locals have slammed the timing of the works, which will result in school bus pupils facing a lengthy diversion during prelim time.

The closure means drivers will be diverted on a lengthy route via the A93 Ballater Road, B993 Kincardine Road, A980 Perkhill Road, the B9119 and the A97, before returning to the A93.

After the initial 20-day closure, work will move to the B9094 Aboyne to Tarland road.

The main diversion route will remain in place for eight weeks after the initial works but local access will be maintained.

Community criticises closure

Many Deeside residents criticised the closure plans on Aberdeenshire Council’s Facebook post.

Steve Imlach wrote: “Why are AJC Homes and Aberdeenshire Council only telling the hundreds of households now about it when it’s been reported that households on the main road were notified months ago?”

Susan Balguthrie commented: “This is scheduled for when the prelims take place at Aboyne Academy. The kids who travel by bus are going to have an absolute nightmare.”

David Brown wrote: “Was there any possibility of them being refused planning permission on the grounds that it would be too disruptive to the residents of Aboyne and Tarland to install this sewer? Obviously not.”

Aberdeenshire Council said: “While it is recognised that this is an inconvenience for businesses and residents who live nearby, the sewer upgrade works are essential and will be to the wider benefit for many years to come.

“We apologise in advance for any disruption while this critical work takes place and please allow extra time for your journey if you need to make use of the diversion.”