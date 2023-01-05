A93 drivers face 33-mile diversion due to Aboyne sewer works

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

A93 drivers face 33-mile diversion due to Aboyne sewer works

By Cameron Roy
January 5, 2023, 5:43 pm Updated: January 5, 2023, 6:33 pm
Deeside drivers are facing a 33-mile diversion for 20 days as sewer works begin on a busy Aberdeenshire road Image: Michael McCosh /DC Thomson.

Motorists will face a 33-mile diversion when a stretch of a main Deeside road shuts for three weeks.

Sewer works will be carried out on Ballater Road in Aboyne from January 16, resulting in the closure of a small stretch of road at the the A93 Aberdeen to Braemar road and the B9094 Tarland junction.

The work is the latest phase of an AJC Homes development and is expected to take 20 days.

The road will be opened each day between 5pm and 8am.

However, locals have slammed the timing of the works, which will result in school bus pupils facing a lengthy diversion during prelim time.

The closure means drivers will be diverted on a lengthy route via the A93 Ballater Road, B993 Kincardine Road, A980 Perkhill Road, the B9119 and the A97, before returning to the A93.

After the initial 20-day closure, work will move to the B9094 Aboyne to Tarland road.

The main diversion route will remain in place for eight weeks after the initial works but local access will be maintained.

The road will be closed on the A93 Ballater Road and the B9094 Tarland Road at Aboyne. Image: Google Maps.

Community criticises closure

Many Deeside residents criticised the closure plans on Aberdeenshire Council’s Facebook post.

Steve Imlach wrote: “Why are AJC Homes and Aberdeenshire Council only telling the hundreds of households now about it when it’s been reported that households on the main road were notified months ago?”

Susan Balguthrie commented: “This is scheduled for when the prelims take place at Aboyne Academy. The kids who travel by bus are going to have an absolute nightmare.”

David Brown wrote: “Was there any possibility of them being refused planning permission on the grounds that it would be too disruptive to the residents of Aboyne and Tarland to install this sewer? Obviously not.”

Aberdeenshire Council said: “While it is recognised that this is an inconvenience for businesses and residents who live nearby, the sewer upgrade works are essential and will be to the wider benefit for many years to come.

“We apologise in advance for any disruption while this critical work takes place and please allow extra time for your journey if you need to make use of the diversion.”

