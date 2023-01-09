Vandals repeatedly target Stonehaven toilets – setting fires and dumping rubbish

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Vandals have repeatedly targeted the public toilets in Stonehaven, forcing staff to reduce their opening hours.

The toilets on Margaret Street have been damaged several times.

The culprits appear to have set the toilet rolls on fire, before smearing their charred remains over the walls and floor.

Rubbish has also been strewn around the blocks.

As a result, the toilets will now close at 4pm instead of 8pm.

‘Distressing to see our public toilets treated this way’

Stonehaven councillor Dawn Black announced the changes on social media, where she also posted a video of the damage.

It is distressing to see our public toilets in Margaret Street treated this way. Repeated vandalism means that from today the facilities will be closing at 4pm (rather than 8pm) for the safety of staff and to prevent any further damage being carried out. We are led to believe the vandalism is occurring between 4-6pm as the Cleaner has been carrying out spot checks when she finishes another job between 3-4pm.Should you have any information regarding the vandalism please contact the Cleaning Supervisor Carol Duncan in the first instance.carol.duncan@aberdeenshire.gov.uk Posted by Cllr Dawn Black SNP – Stonehaven & Lower Deeside on Monday, 9 January 2023

It is believed the culprits have been targeting the toilets between 4pm-6pm, which is what has prompted the early closure.

Ms Black wrote: “It is distressing to see our public toilets in Margaret Street treated this way.

“Repeated vandalism means that from today the facilities will be closing at 4pm (rather than 8pm) for the safety of staff and to prevent any further damage being carried out.

“We are led to believe the vandalism is occurring between 4-6pm as the cleaner has been carrying out spot checks when she finishes another job between 3-4pm.”

A police spokeswoman said: “We received a report of damage to public toilets on Margaret Street, Stonehaven around 12.25pm on Monday, January 9.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

Anyone with any information regarding the vandalism is encouraged to contact the cleaning supervisor Carol Duncan via carol.duncan@aberdeenshire.gov.uk