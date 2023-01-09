Cricket: Scotland head coach Shane Burger will quit to join Somerset County

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland cricket head coach Shane Burger will step down next month to become the new assistant coach and lead batting coach at Somerset County.

Cricket Scotland announced the news on Monday night, with the search for the 40-year-old South African’s replacement already under way.

Burger joined Cricket Scotland in March 2019, having steered KwaZulu-Natal Inland to three trophies over a successful three-year period from 2015 to 2017.

He arrived at an exciting time for the men’s squad and was tasked with the target of winning the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 which was due to commence in August 2019.

After a sluggish start to the ICC CWCL2, Scotland’s performances improved with successful tours to UAE, Oman and, in 2022, to USA and Namibia.

In the three separate series that have have been hosted at home, Scotland have won nine out of the 12 and currently sit top of the league, requiring two more wins to guarantee top spot.

Burger’s greatest success as head coach came at the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup in Oman when Scotland won all three of their pool matches to progress to the Super 12 stage.

The full member win versus Bangladesh was repeated in the 2022 group stages with a stunning win versus West Indies.

Burger full of pride as exit nears

Burger has a sense of pride at what has been achieved in his time in charge of Scotland, but is relishing the chance to progress at Somerset.

He said “I have been fortunate to have coached the Scotland men’s national team for the past four years.

“The journey has been a rewarding one both on and off the field for this group and to have played a role in that journey is something I am incredibly proud of.

Scotland men's head coach @Shane9Burger to leave role at the end of February to join @SomersetCCC ➡️ https://t.co/xvMrbP048z pic.twitter.com/3DDOmmlgkh — Cricket Scotland (@CricketScotland) January 9, 2023

“There have been many challenges thrown along the way, but we have managed to navigate our way through these and achieve some fantastic results.

“I am excited to be moving onto to a new adventure with Somerset where I will be taking on a different role and have no doubt it will keep developing me as a coach and person.

“I would like to thank everyone who played a role in this chapter, and I cannot thank you enough for your assistance, care, and support.”

No longer shock troops in cricket

Toby Bailey, Cricket Scotland’s interim head of performance, praised Burger for raising the levels of the national side.

He said “We would like to thank Shane for the hard work he has put in with the team during the last four years.

“He has continued the development of the men’s national team and it is clear that beating full-member nations is no longer a shock. We wish him all the best for the future and I am sure he will excel at Somerset and beyond.

“The team has moved on to new levels under his tenure, and he leaves the team in a great position going into an exciting season with two ICC world cup qualifications to play for.

“Our search for a new head coach is already under way and we hope to make an appointment in good time for the summer fixtures.”