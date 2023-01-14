Five people taken to hospital following two-car crash on A947 near Macduff

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Five people have been taken to hospital after an accident on the A947 near the Montbletton junction.

Emergency services were scrambled to the A947 Banff to Turriff road after reports of an accident near CC Powell.

The crash, involving a white Ford and a black BMW, happened shortly after noon today.

One person has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment and the extent of their injuries is not known.

Four others have been taken to Dr Gray’s in Elgin as a precaution.

Four fire crews attended the scene to help make sure the cars were safe and used small gear.

They left shortly before 1 pm.

The road was closed for a while as the vehicles are being recovered, but has since reopened.

It is understood drivers are being diverted via Aberchirder and Crudie.

In an earlier statement, a police spokeswoman said: “We were called around 12.15pm on Saturday January 14, to a report of a two-car crash on the A947 at the Montbletton junction near Banff.

“Emergency services attended and one person has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment. Four others have been taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin as a precaution.

“The road is closed while recovery of the vehicles takes place.”